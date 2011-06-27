  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Great ride, great look great everything.

JOSE GOMEZ ARROYO, 07/06/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best car I have ever owned. Power, stability and beautiful design. One thing is definitely bothersome sometimes is that indeed you have a great machine with the tech entertainment of a 1990's VW - Bluetooth connectivity does not support music (which even the cheapest cars do nowadays). Nothing else to complain about.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
