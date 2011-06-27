  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2013 Audi TT
  5. Used 2013 Audi TT Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 TT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all TTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$13,540 - $19,287
Used TT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cool looking and fun to drive!

Bob, 09/26/2019
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

As stated in this article, there are other cars that may have more/better attributes, both performance and functionality. Bottom line, performance is perfect for everyday driving with a little excitement now and then! This is a great looking vehicle that is a blast to drive!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all TTS for sale

Related Used 2013 Audi TT Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles