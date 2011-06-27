Used 2013 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

Bob , 09/26/2019 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

As stated in this article, there are other cars that may have more/better attributes, both performance and functionality. Bottom line, performance is perfect for everyday driving with a little excitement now and then! This is a great looking vehicle that is a blast to drive!