Used 2003 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
Fun to Drive, Expensive to Repair
Great little car that is unfortunately over-engineered and very difficult to repair. Even minor repairs may require partial disassembly. Labor charges are high, and since the parts usually must be ordered from Germany, their cost are also high. Expect to spend as much or more on repairs as you spend on the purchase price (for a used TT).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love my roadster
I just bought mine used w/98,000 miles on it. Other than hitting a bear (yes, a bear) not more than 14 miles from home the day I purchased it, I have thoroughly loved my car. It's the perfect "Divorce Revenge"! My car handles beautifully. I trust it! Everything except the inside trunk release works. That's going to be fixed soon. I love the top down or up! It's so fancy, stylish & with the great gas mileage, I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work. I've always wanted a convertible & am not disappointed w/my choice. It's solid, very quiet & drop dead gorgeous. Love the turbo! My warranty is amazing too! The trunk space is very adequate. The seats are ultra comfy. I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work now!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hot car
Purchased as 2nd owner from dealer. 35K on the clock in 7 years. Since it is almost new, I expect NO problems and haven't been disappointed [yet]. Powerful, fun to drive, great handling, eye-catching and real economy - 30 mpg, suburb stereo. This car has all the bells and whistles I'll ever need. Plan on keeping this car a long time only driven in summers. Will do maintenance as recommended by factory - my best attempt at forestalling potential problems.
It's a tough act to follow
Although the first few months of ownership were filled with computer related and dealer repair problems (almost 1 month to get is all working). It is tough to find a replacement vehicle, at this price, that offers the style and design features of the TT Roadster. The Baseball Optic leather seats with dark blue and blue canvas roof and brushed metal hardware are striking and hold up to wear well. They speak to the high standards of Audi's designers and engineers. The power train and exhaust have been reliable. There is more than enough hp/torque for an everyday vehicle and the all-wheel drive has served when needed. "Keyless" entry occasionally needs reprogramming it eats batteries.
Awesome Performance Lots of Fun
This car is pure fun! The acceleration is excellent-especially fun to feel it open up from second to third! Great handling in turns, smooth ride, low noise, great engineering. With the top down it is also impressive - unlike some convertibles this car is engineered with passenger comfort in mind with the top down. The balance of air flow is perfect to keep passengers comfortable in higher heat or in cooler weather. Good sound system - but probably the only thing I would upgrade. Seats are extremely comfortable and the visibility is very good for a convertible. The interior trim is awesome. Very sleek, fun vehicle. I have enjoyed every moment!
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2003 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4