Used 2002 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews
8 years & counting
Fun to drive, love the 180 for around town drives because of the early & flat torque curve. It's as quick as the 225 for normal use for this reason (full torque @ 1950 rpm) & this is the last year for the true manual shift- which is a preferred feature for us- wanting a true old school style sports car. Burns Premium only. The trunk is roomy, AC is great. Had some minor issues- dip stick crumbled, cheap cd storage latch broke twice. We plan to keep this baby many years & are aware of timing belt issues that bear watching. It's a great sports car in the old tradition, but without the leaks & rattles of the old Brits.
Great fun drive
Gets looks everywhere. In love with the turbo.Tremendous fun to drive. No comparison with the others. Very reliable and trouble free.
Run, don't walk, away from this car
I purchased this car on 12/16/2009. In February 2010 I had to replace the front brakes for $600, timing belt and water pump for $1,000. Now in March, The temp gauge sensor is not working ($115), fuel gauge sensor is not working ($650), the center display on dash is starting to go out ($1,800), throw out bearing is starting to go out ($2,000), brake lights keep getting stuck on, and last but not least it eats oil.
Best in it's class
I just took an early retirement and bought this as my toy, with my wife's approval. This car is the most fun to drive since I had a 67 shelby GT 500. Every time I take it out I receive comments from total strangers. NO regrets at all.
Awesome find.
I got a great price for a 2002 Audi TT. Everything seemed to work great until i ran out of gas on what seemed to be a full tank. Fuel sender must be broken. Other than that, its a really fun car.
