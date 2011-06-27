  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi SQ5 SUV Consumer Reviews

SQ5 Great Drive But

William, 11/11/2015
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
7 of 11 people found this review helpful

The 2015 SQ5 has a great drive! But the MMI system is the pits. Too many buttons, levers, dials, etc. to search for and too many actions with them before what you want to happen does happen and too much time looking away from the road while searching for what you want. But it is fun to drive, good size, fairly comfortable, too expensive, visibility not the best, and, considering cost, behind somewhat in technology.

S4 in a bigger body

Jeffrey, 01/07/2016
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Very fun car to drive. I've had 2 S4s (2012 and 2014) and now own a 2016 SQ5 and couldn't be happier. The next Q5's are going to be made in Mexico.

Sq5 2015

asy, 02/08/2018
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Sq5 2015 Is awesome.

