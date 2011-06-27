Used 2015 Audi SQ5 SUV Consumer Reviews

William , 11/11/2015 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

7 of 11 people found this review helpful

The 2015 SQ5 has a great drive! But the MMI system is the pits. Too many buttons, levers, dials, etc. to search for and too many actions with them before what you want to happen does happen and too much time looking away from the road while searching for what you want. But it is fun to drive, good size, fairly comfortable, too expensive, visibility not the best, and, considering cost, behind somewhat in technology.