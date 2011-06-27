Used 2003 Audi S6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Ultimate Daily Driver evo_z , 02/24/2011 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car because i am tired of SUV's slowness and bad handling. but i do need the utility part. 340hp make ur right foot feels good all the time, and the car's look will never get u the bad attention from cops. very well build, every little details that shows great craftmanship. enjoy drive it everyday, every where. and the good part is it does not bother me with TPMS, non-seat belt warning those extra annoying features. Well, Bad thing about this car is expensive to fix, timing belt cost more than $2500. Also all the audi/vw's cockpit control button's letter ez to wear off, make the car looks older. try to upgrade but audi do not offer V8 wagon no more, and Q7 just not as sharp! Report Abuse

Elegant Mule AudiNut , 11/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm an Audi Collector. Which is why I bought this car. They are relatively rare for the US market. It's a powerful beast and holds the road. It snugs right into the fold of the B5 S4 & D2 S8. Although I have to say~ although similarly outfitted, the S8 holds its weight better than the S6, thus, it is faster around almost any track under various conditions. The offset to this is cargo space. The S6 has its place and I love it.

Excellent Car!!! rlw , 04/11/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car has great power and stability. Quattro handling is excellent in snow. The flexibility of the transmission from full auto, sport auto to pseudo manual with paddle shifters is great. I never think twice about power to maneuver. I look forward to driving the car every time. Also, the lower/wider stance keeps the car firmly gripping the road and gives it a great look. It is the perfect blend between utility and sport.

2002 - Audi S6 Avant Tom Soriano , 09/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This vehicle has done all that I have asked it to do and the list is long. I use the car for quick, quiet, and effortless business travel over long distances (800 miles per day)with and without cargo. Living across the road from Killington, the S6 Avant proved its worth when outfitted with Nokian snow tires. It is unstoppable in snow, ice, rain, and mud (all at once)! As for performance, on the stock tires at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut during a BMWCCA event I was able to put up a 1:06 flat lap while carrying a student in the passenger seat. Overall, this is the best wagon to do everything qucikly and quietly in high style.