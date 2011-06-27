2019 Audi S5 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Chris Duffell , 02/22/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I’m very pleased with the S5. I bought it due to the tech and the ability to use stop and go during rush hour. It works great and makes catching up on work much easier during the drive in.