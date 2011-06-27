  1. Home
2019 Audi S5 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
First Audi after 3 bummers

Chris Duffell, 02/22/2019
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I’m very pleased with the S5. I bought it due to the tech and the ability to use stop and go during rush hour. It works great and makes catching up on work much easier during the drive in.

Wowser

Andrew N. Sellers, 05/20/2019
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great German quality. Outstanding vehicle with outstanding technology and performance. No rear cup holders. 😆

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 Audi A5S

w b smith, 05/12/2020
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Plenty or room and pep!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
