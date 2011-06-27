2019 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Carlos A , 12/17/2019 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I purchased the 2019 Audi S5 Coupe premium plus with black optic and bang audio system, and what a great choice that was. Originally I came in to purchase the RS5 coupe, but when it got down to it for extra $400-$500 a month on lease the S5 has everything the RS5 provides except the extra 100HP. Which should only be needed if you plan to track the car. Don't be discouraged the S5 can be tracked, with the upgraded differential and suspension. I truly love this car, prior to purchasing i test drove the m4/m3 and the C43amg. I chose the S5 because it is a classy car with all the right toys. Perfect for the morning commute, weekend rides and thrill rides when needed.