2019 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Amazing Daily Driver
This 2019 S5 Coupe is a blast to drive The Bang & Olufsen 19 speaker system is a MUST ! Love the handling ,speed and sounds Amazing. SO SATISFIED
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No Need for the RS
I purchased the 2019 Audi S5 Coupe premium plus with black optic and bang audio system, and what a great choice that was. Originally I came in to purchase the RS5 coupe, but when it got down to it for extra $400-$500 a month on lease the S5 has everything the RS5 provides except the extra 100HP. Which should only be needed if you plan to track the car. Don't be discouraged the S5 can be tracked, with the upgraded differential and suspension. I truly love this car, prior to purchasing i test drove the m4/m3 and the C43amg. I chose the S5 because it is a classy car with all the right toys. Perfect for the morning commute, weekend rides and thrill rides when needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome vehicle
Very comforable , smooth ride and great acceleration in comparison to its prrfoemance it’s cheaper than other luxury cars which has great leather sporty seats that make long rides more comfortable
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
