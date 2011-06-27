Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
2017 Audi S5 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 S5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.8/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
505 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room46.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
19" Audi Sport Titanium 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheelsyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Supercharged Badgesyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Alu-Optic Package w/out Supercharged Badgesyes
Alu-Optic Package w/Supercharged Badgesyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight4310 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
