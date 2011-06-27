Used 2016 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews
MOST VERSATILE LUXURY CAR EVER
I wanted a nice car that was fun to drive that could be a daily driver and was a convertible. The Audi S5 is that, and more! After test driving BMW, Audi, and Jaguar, I was on the fence between BMW and Audi. The Audi just “felt” more fun to drive. The BMW had a better entertainment system and better fuel economy. Also, the Audi was slightly more expensive; telling me it had better resale. The other thing that made me choose Audi was the Adaptive Cruise Control option. BMW doesn’t have this option on many of their convertibles, and it was easier to find an Audi with one. I am so glad I did! What a great feature to have if you drive highways frequently. After 7 weeks with this car, it is more than perfect, if you can say that! It is a high performance speed demon if you want, with a great exhaust sound and rally inspired handling. If you want a leisurely cruise with the top down, you can have that too. It does drink a little more gas than I was expecting, but the smiles per mile more than make up for it. Traction hasn’t been an issue, and I can’t wait to try it in snow. The main issues I’ve had are with the entertainment system. The Homelink garage door opener has not worked a few times. (I literally jumped in the OTHER car I have with it, pushed the button, and door went down on the first try. After returning home, the Audi Homelink worked fine.) The “MMI” Nav screen has become “stuck” on a screen before after using the reverse camera. I had to push the Media or Nav button to get it un-stuck, so not too bad of an issue. One morning after putting the top down, a window kept going to 25% closed while the rest were 100%. I had to manually use the window button on that door to get it to stay up. The cord to connect your phone or iPod to the Nav system is a pain, as it is in the glove box. Instead, I bought a 16GB SD card for $10 on Amazon and play all my music that way with one of two SD slots. The Bluetooth for answering calls and playing music is flawless, however. I very much prefer the non-touch screen in the Audi vs the touch screen in the BMW. UPDATE: I have not had any issues with any of these systems since the dealer updated the MMI 6 months ago. Driving with the top up, it feels like a normal car. The road noise can be elevated at times, which is because it of the cloth-top. A Mustang hard-top driver rode in my car and noted that the road noise was much less than theirs. The AC cools very fast, creating a cool atmosphere on a hot day (95F) with the setting at 76F. The ventilated seats cool quite quickly, but I am beginning to think they are more of a gimmick than worth the extra money. If you are buying strictly for performance, you might be a little disappointed with the vehicle stability and throttle response. You can feel a lot of vehicle sway when cornering on a rough road, and many people install a rigid bar across the engine bay to reduce body sway. The throttle is not responsive unless in sport mode, which is quite punchy and hurts drivability a bit. In addition, the looks of this car are unique and stylish. Not too aggressive or over the top, but smooth lines and well-designed features. Even with the release of the redesigned 2018 model, this one doesn’t look out of date. Overall, this car is a pleasure to drive and look at. You won’t be disappointed in buying, although maintenance is slightly more expensive when items fail, the reliability has been fantastic. If you came to this page to find the perfect car, this is the ONE! UPDATE: After driving this car for 2 years 8 months, I like it even more. I've put over 55K miles on it with no mechanical issues. I've changed the tires twice and it didn't need an alignment. I think the performance is better than I originally thought. Keeping the car in Dynamic mode helps the stability in cornering quite a bit. I drive it on slick and icy roads without any issues. The entertainment system had a few sporadic problems, but an update to the system by the dealer took care of them. It is extremely easy to work on most components. I found out gas mileage can drastically improve with driving habits, haha. Overall, still very happy with my purchase.
Outstanding Four Season GT
This is a superb GT, especially if you live in the snow belt. Responsive, controllable, fast, and very comfortable. It also deals wonderfully with the snow. Truly I don't know what else I could want. I especially love the dual clutch S-Tronic DSG. Bliss. Trade-offs and my views on the editor's review? I cross-shopped Lexus, MB and BMW. I think the "oversteer" issue in the editor's review is a reasonable conclusion in a straight comparison with some competitors, but it is overblown for any reasonable road use - this is not a track car. Rear seat room is just as limited as you'd expect in a subcompact sports coupe - but it didn't limit my wife and I from having a friend join us for a road trip - with two 5' 6" companions (I am 6 ft.) no one was at all cramped. I found my CPO 2016 S5 with the Tech Package, so the Bluetooth limitations of the standard package don't apply. Overall, I could not possibly be happier. Highly recommended.
Love this Car....
I was in the market for a car that has a reliable track record, is fun, luxurious and a looker. My first choice was a Porsche 911 C4S but I couldn't justify the expense (that is code for too steep of a price). So, why did I go this route? The audi S5 that has been in the market for a while. Yet, you don't see very many on the road. It's sexy, is quick and agile. It does have its limits as it is not "an all out" sports car but a luxury GT Coupe. Fun Factor and great looks: I thoroughly enjoy the ride quality and quickness. Quality of the interior is above board. Wow, it a reliable rendition of what a GT coupe should be. 2018 Update: 22k miles - still love this car. Garage kept. Car looks good in caparison to others on the road.
Great Car With a Big Problem
After jumping to the S5 model from the Audi A5, I wondered why I hadn't done it sooner. The difference is remarkable, both in performance, as well as an overall graduation to nicer interior stylings, technology and engineering. With the beast 333 hp supercharged engine under the hood, the acceleration from a dead stop was palpable, if not downright enjoyable. Outer stylings will certainly turn heads, as the car jumps off the page demonstrating elegance with an understated sportiness, particularly with the hardtop coupe model. The technology and dashboard layout can be both intimidating and frustrating, for example many controls are dash mounted, consequently, its important to learn where everything is prior to getting in it and spinning around town. Sadly, in my case, the vehicle has only 18,000 km on it over two years, and paint is flaking off in large 25cent size pieces from the rocker panels on both sides of the car (where you would expect the paint to never fall off). I have notified the dealer in Mississauga, Ontario in this case, who recommended I go to Audi Canada, since it was out of their hands. I have contacted Audi Canada about the issue and they are unwilling to do anything about it citing road damage. I live in the city, drive the car infrequently on paved roads only, and do not drive the car in winter (as I spend my time in the south). Quite frankly, I am surprised by Audi's reluctance to do anything about it, since I am a repeat buyer, which is prompting me to look elsewhere when I replace my car in another year or so. However, when I do drive the Audi S5, the flaking paint is a good advertisement for the poor quality paint Audi has put on my car and anyone who asks, I tell them the problem. Other than that, defer to my earlier comments about performance, and its highly recommended vehicle if you don't mind the paint falling off it.
Real Sports Car
My A5 Convertible was terrific, but I wanted a bit more "punch" so I upgraded to an S5. Got the "punch" but the highway ride was a bit harsh. The car is a real sports car - fast, solid on the road. Getting older - may need something a bit softer.
