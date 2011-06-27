Used 2015 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

disappointed 2015 Premium Plus S5 Audi. SCVolunteer , 08/07/2016 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 15 of 18 people found this review helpful Turned car in for trade at 60,000 miles. I am disappointed that mechanical problems started. The interior has started to wear oddly. Wiped MMI screen to clean dust with microfiber no-scratch towel for first time and it left permanent scratches across screen that affects view in bright light. A lighted surround detail around The small volume knob chipped or melted, have no idea why? The suspension began to creak and pop over curbs at 50,000 miles. Mechanics cannot figure out why? The tire wear has been excessive with Quattro. On third set of tires at $1200+ a set. Audi needs a limited slip differential or dynamic steering standard. The seats are easily stained. Dropped a little ketchup and mayo on front seat eating on the road and cleaned it immediately with detailer leather soap but it left a permanent oil stain I cant remove into the leather. I rarely open the convertible top with climate in my area, however I have noticed there is unusual wear at all the fold points of the Polyester Root top fabric. I have noted some peeling paint around Driver the door handle. I brought this to the attention of the local Audi dealer and they refused to do anything about it within full original warranty claiming that it was not significant enough. I asked them what would be significant enough and they said we can’t tell you that. For a premium car in a premium brand, all this is unacceptable. The car still feels more luxurious and smooth than racey. Its slow to rev up unless you stomp it. Feels heavy. Handling is still very tight and the steering has a very connected tight feel. The lack of a microphone and hands-free phone and no touch screen and other technology was a big miss in the Premium Plus. Should not require $10k more for Prestige. My 2013 Toyota Tacoma has voice command AND a touch Screen?! The premium plus also lacks front parking sensors. With a nose that extends far beyond the front wheels, this is a problem. The back wheels track far inside front wheels. That results in easy curb rash. Again, dynamic steering necessary. Overall, Sexy looking car but I think this model should be much better. More durable, more tech, lighter and much faster. Better dealer support. Not a durable daily commuter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It doesn't get much better! Robert G. Dwyer , 07/13/2015 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 10 of 15 people found this review helpful July 2018: Still flawless. January 2017 update: I still absolutely love the car! I don't put a lot of mileage on my S5 but it has has no maintenance issues and is a delight to drive. Finally, my son liked mine so much that he went out and bought an S5 coupe! There remains only one item I wish was different - there are no front parking assist sensors on the S5. I cannot for the life of me understand why this is not standard or at least offered as an option as even A3 cabriolet has them. The color, Sepang Blue Pearl, is awesome and I constantly get compliments on it. In addition, just as on our Q5, the paint job is FLAWLESS - not a touch of "orange-peel" anywhere. July 2016 Update: Since we do most of our longer trips in the wife's 2013 Q5, the S5 Cabriolet has just 12,100 miles to date. The car has run flawlessly, looks showroom new and continues to draw admiring comments wherever I take it. Worth noting - I cannot get a definitive answer on best tire pressure. When I inflated them to the factory-recommended (sticker and owner's manual) pressure of 39/38psi the ride becomes a little too harsh for my liking. I reduced the pressures to 36psi all around and the ride was better with no perceptible degradation in handing. Also, I wish Audi would come up with a better composition for their brake pads - I bought a pressure washer to deal with the constant accumulation of black brake dust on my wheels - almost as bad as my old Bimmer. I'm not at this point yet but when our Q5 said it needed brake pad replacement - Audi would not turn the rotors! This strikes me as ridiculous and made a simple brake pad replacement job cost over $1,300. I may not go to Audi when my pads need replacement. Having said all that,I still love my S5 Cabriolet! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse