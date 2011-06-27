Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,333
|$2,018
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,782
|$2,095
|Average
|$857
|$1,310
|$1,555
|Rough
|$539
|$839
|$1,015
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$2,066
|$2,435
|Clean
|$1,181
|$1,825
|$2,157
|Average
|$861
|$1,342
|$1,601
|Rough
|$542
|$859
|$1,045
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,091
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,846
|$2,151
|Average
|$914
|$1,357
|$1,596
|Rough
|$575
|$869
|$1,042
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,091
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,846
|$2,151
|Average
|$914
|$1,357
|$1,596
|Rough
|$575
|$869
|$1,042
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,059
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,818
|$2,095
|Average
|$936
|$1,337
|$1,555
|Rough
|$589
|$856
|$1,015