Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$2,448
|$2,764
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,159
|$2,438
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,581
|$1,786
|Rough
|$750
|$1,004
|$1,133
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,570
|$2,982
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,267
|$2,630
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,660
|$1,927
|Rough
|$729
|$1,054
|$1,223
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,139
|$2,411
|Clean
|$1,455
|$1,887
|$2,127
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,382
|$1,558
|Rough
|$660
|$877
|$989
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$2,015
|$2,280
|Clean
|$1,354
|$1,778
|$2,011
|Average
|$984
|$1,302
|$1,473
|Rough
|$614
|$826
|$935
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,035
|$2,292
|Clean
|$1,383
|$1,794
|$2,021
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,314
|$1,481
|Rough
|$627
|$834
|$940