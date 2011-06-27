Used 2013 Audi RS 5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

What's it like after 3 years of ownership Alfas and Audis , 06/02/2016 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The other two reviews talk about new RS5's. If you're reading this now you are looking to buy a used one. So what is it like after 3 years and 35,000 miles? I still get compliments wherever I go. The car still feels special when I get in and drive it. The engine still amazes - remember this is based on an Italian design so there is not a lot of torque or power until the revs build..... From around 3700 to 8250 redline it is wonderful. The transmission is one of the better dual clutch automanuals. Quick shifts in manual and very smooth in automatic. Handling is good for a big heavy car. You don't toss it into corners like my Boxster but the grip is pretty amazing and the special differential that the RS5 has actually makes the car very neutral in cornering. The dynamic/sport mode and comfort mode make this into a very smooth quiet grand touring car or a car that you can have fun with when the road calls to you. The car has aged very well. The interior still looks brand new and everything works as it did on day one. I'm thinking that because of the depreciation of German high cost machinery this will be a good deal as a used car. But you need to find your own as mine isn't going anywhere. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive, Aggressive looks, Great performance, Limited Production. marshallplacid , 02/15/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Fun to drive, yet with drive select, you can make it as aggressive a ride as you want. Custom your modes into 16 combinations DRL LEDs. Transmission = VERY smooth gear changing. Exhaust sound = loud downshifts, great sounding upshifts and acceleration sounds. Exterior design = subjective. To me, it was aggressive in a very good way. Uniqueness = only 1,500 to be sold and made for the North American market for 2013 and 2014 (check NA Audi President Scott Keogh's video interview). Performance = Based on caranddriver's lightning lap times, it beats the M3, M5, M6, and V8 R8 by a slim margin. Mileage = just enough efficiency to omit the Green tax.

Extraordinary oberstb , 02/10/2013 22 of 26 people found this review helpful I replaced my 2010 S5 with a 2013 RS5 in December. The S5 was great; the RS5 is an order of magnitude beyond that. It handles beautifully (I never considered raving about steering but the way it steers had to be experienced to be believed: whoever thought turning a corner could be so much fun), the controls are well-placed and intuitive. The Google GPS is a treat. Let's face it, no one needs 450 horsepower, but my, my it sure is nice to have it. Do yourself a favor and spring for the sports exhaust, 'cause if you ever feel depressed all you have to do is sit in your driveway and rev the engine; why take a pill? If that doesn't work, just get it on the road and shift to sports mode.

Going on 30,000 Harry S. , 12/16/2016 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful For the money this is the most complete driver's car. I have owned it for nearly three years and it still is a blast to drive this on a challenging road. Also it is appreciated that in unpleasant driving circumstances like heavy traffic or driving in a monsterous rain storm the Audi is emminently manageable and exceedingly safe. There is more room on the accelerator then most would need under any condition. My car's engine exploded at 28,000 miles. A spring on the valve lifter shattered leaving smalll frgments of metal in my motor. This resulted in immediate shutdown of the motor and atow to the dealer. Thankfully the car was still under warranty. No acknowlegement by Audi of any defects. I was forced to trade the car in. Very Disappointing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value