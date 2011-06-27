Used 2014 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Nick C , 08/04/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

25 of 25 people found this review helpful

Front brake noise first appeared at ~13K. Had an oil change done at 15K only find out that we are staring at brake job, pads and rotors, for both front and rear, estimated at $1,600. Both dealerships commented on this as "normal wear" and so did Audi Customer Care. Dealing with Customer Care is a joke. Apparently my 20+ year driving experience and owning multiple SUVs/trucks and not having the brakes shot at 15K means nothing. I suggested that the dealer pays for rotors and I pay for pads, so will hear back from Audi in a couple of days. Complaints about the breaks/rotors replacement at early mileage is something that various Audi forums cover well. Thinner break pads (7mm) vs. other luxury SUVs and softer break pad material, all seem to contribute to the issue of premature brake failure. Single use rotors, which are not supposed to be serviced until ~35,000 miles according to Audi Q7 Maintenance Schedule, need to be replaced with every brake job, which can drive the cost up to $2,000 for parts and labor. I'm excited at the 2017 Q7, but who needs a brake job that soon, so may not be trading in next year.