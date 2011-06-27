Used 2014 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews
brake issues at low mileage
Front brake noise first appeared at ~13K. Had an oil change done at 15K only find out that we are staring at brake job, pads and rotors, for both front and rear, estimated at $1,600. Both dealerships commented on this as "normal wear" and so did Audi Customer Care. Dealing with Customer Care is a joke. Apparently my 20+ year driving experience and owning multiple SUVs/trucks and not having the brakes shot at 15K means nothing. I suggested that the dealer pays for rotors and I pay for pads, so will hear back from Audi in a couple of days. Complaints about the breaks/rotors replacement at early mileage is something that various Audi forums cover well. Thinner break pads (7mm) vs. other luxury SUVs and softer break pad material, all seem to contribute to the issue of premature brake failure. Single use rotors, which are not supposed to be serviced until ~35,000 miles according to Audi Q7 Maintenance Schedule, need to be replaced with every brake job, which can drive the cost up to $2,000 for parts and labor. I'm excited at the 2017 Q7, but who needs a brake job that soon, so may not be trading in next year.
Great reliable car.
Drives like a tank. Built very solid....
Significant Electrical Design Flaw
I wish I had known this model has a significant flaw on the interior electronics. The MMI system that drives the radio, navigation, camera etc fails and it results in thousands of dollars to repair. Happened to me and several friends. It has been at the dealer for 3 weeks as they attempt to find the problem. Stay Away
Never purchase a Q7
The Q7 is just an average SUV, the electronics are really bad and confusing, maintenance and repair costs are very high
My Black Out
Great Car, Sleek, Smooth, handles well and a head turner...
