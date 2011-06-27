Used 2012 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Jake from StateFarm , 01/23/2016 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

This vehicle has one of the best factory stereo systems I have ever heard. The original owner paid for the $6300.00 optional Bang & Olsen 14 speaker, 1000 watt digital amp system. The front dash speakers both raise up out of the dash for proper staging and clarity. All of the speakers have aluminum grilles and sound amazing no matter what type of music you prefer. The vehicle has the 295/35/21 in tires mounted on 21×10in wheels that give the vehicleft an aggressive stance and look. I love the vehicle but my wife wants something smaller. We are considering the 2016 BMW M4 M edition and the Audi SQ5 S-Line. I wish this vehicle was mine but I bought it for my wife and she wants to trade it towards something smaller.