Used 2012 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews

I thought I'd wait until I hit around 1 year before I left a review. It's been about 1 year since I bought my Q7 TDI and I thought I'd share my thoughts on it. I've been very happy with the Q7. Originally I wasn't planning on going with the TDI but the dealership happened to have one in stock on their showroom floor and it had all the features that I wanted. It would have taken about 2 months to custom order one so I decided to go with the TDI even though it was more expensive.

boyracer3 , 01/21/2013

Phenominal vehicle. The engine delights me still. Lots of torque, feels sporty despite its size. 7000 lb towing capacity, seats 7 and will get 32 mpg on the highway. There's a 400 mile stretch of desert through AZ and NM where I've done this twice! Gets almost as good mileage, in town, as my A8 gets on the highway. love the wifi hotspot, thought it was a silly gimmick, but my wife uses it with the iPad often. Wifi is tmobile so coverage isn't great but it's great for looking at restaurant reviews and researching hotels etc. Love the google driven Nav. The satellite overview makes exploring easier and adds visual interest. Makes driving at night and in the rain more engaging.