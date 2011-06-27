Used 2010 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

very nice CUV billyq , 09/07/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful had this truck for about six months has less than 11,000 miles very fun to drive a tank this size like a sports car really drive great on the twisties, and off road - WOW i cannot believe some of the stuff i've climbed with this truck it just goes up dirt and mud road, will report back when snow finally falls in the Lake Tahoe area, i gave a "3" for interior design cause a small spill on the MMi cost $1,100 dollars to replace, oh well no drinking in the truck. Report Abuse

AUDI Q7 chris fields , 02/24/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've driven BMWs for the last 15 years but wanted a change. I looked at Audi because I liked the styling and pretty much knew it'd be well built. Pros: After 25,000 miles I still love getting in and driving every day. Great power, common-sense functional, simple and effective layout. Plenty of space, easy fold down seats and awesome looks inside and out. Full time 4-wheel drive really grips the road.