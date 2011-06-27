Used 2010 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews
very nice CUV
had this truck for about six months has less than 11,000 miles very fun to drive a tank this size like a sports car really drive great on the twisties, and off road - WOW i cannot believe some of the stuff i've climbed with this truck it just goes up dirt and mud road, will report back when snow finally falls in the Lake Tahoe area, i gave a "3" for interior design cause a small spill on the MMi cost $1,100 dollars to replace, oh well no drinking in the truck.
AUDI Q7
I've driven BMWs for the last 15 years but wanted a change. I looked at Audi because I liked the styling and pretty much knew it'd be well built. Pros: After 25,000 miles I still love getting in and driving every day. Great power, common-sense functional, simple and effective layout. Plenty of space, easy fold down seats and awesome looks inside and out. Full time 4-wheel drive really grips the road.
The Everything SUV
I love my new Audi. I wanted to upgrade from a mid-size/range SUV to something nicer that would hold more value. I love the body style not overly done and it gives me the power of a truck with the feel of a sporty SUV without all that annoying road noise. The flashy headlights won me over others. It offers uncompromising space in the back already having lugged several loads from Lowes with ease. Sure the last row seat to accommodate 7 is a little tight, but let's face it, if you still have full grown adults in your backseat all day you've got bigger problems not getting your kids out the house. The leather and finishes are luxurious as well. For the lady who wants it all enter Audi Q7.
