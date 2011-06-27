  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. Used 2010 Audi Q7
  5. Used 2010 Audi Q7 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Q7
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Q7s for sale
List Price
$8,900
Used Q7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

very nice CUV

billyq, 09/07/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

had this truck for about six months has less than 11,000 miles very fun to drive a tank this size like a sports car really drive great on the twisties, and off road - WOW i cannot believe some of the stuff i've climbed with this truck it just goes up dirt and mud road, will report back when snow finally falls in the Lake Tahoe area, i gave a "3" for interior design cause a small spill on the MMi cost $1,100 dollars to replace, oh well no drinking in the truck.

Report Abuse

AUDI Q7

chris fields, 02/24/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've driven BMWs for the last 15 years but wanted a change. I looked at Audi because I liked the styling and pretty much knew it'd be well built. Pros: After 25,000 miles I still love getting in and driving every day. Great power, common-sense functional, simple and effective layout. Plenty of space, easy fold down seats and awesome looks inside and out. Full time 4-wheel drive really grips the road.

Report Abuse

The Everything SUV

Veronica, 11/19/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love my new Audi. I wanted to upgrade from a mid-size/range SUV to something nicer that would hold more value. I love the body style not overly done and it gives me the power of a truck with the feel of a sporty SUV without all that annoying road noise. The flashy headlights won me over others. It offers uncompromising space in the back already having lugged several loads from Lowes with ease. Sure the last row seat to accommodate 7 is a little tight, but let's face it, if you still have full grown adults in your backseat all day you've got bigger problems not getting your kids out the house. The leather and finishes are luxurious as well. For the lady who wants it all enter Audi Q7.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Q7s for sale

Related Used 2010 Audi Q7 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles