Used 2013 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle in all ways but one db703 , 04/17/2013 68 of 68 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2013 Premium-Plus in October, 2012 and now have ten thousand miles and can give an objective overview. Love the vehicle, the fit and finish is exceptional. It's quiet, quick, nimble and tight when driving. The suspension is quite nice, not to rough and no bounce whatsoever. The only complaint is that the multimedia system is dated for a 2013 model, especially in this class segment. Report Abuse

3.0T Premium Plus S-Line khl , 08/04/2013 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Excellent balance of luxury and performance. Surprisingly roomy in passenger compartment and trunk despite small footprint of vehicle. For premium price of q5, missing some features I had on previous car (see below in suggested improvements). MMI despite improved, still makes it cumbersome to change radio station. No preset buttons means having to scroll on MMI controller or scroll wheel on the steering wheel. Two memory seat positions but still requires you to manually adjust steering wheel each time you change drivers. The panoramic moonroof affords lots of light and view. Drives and handles superbly with the S-Line package. The flat-bottom steering wheel looks and feels great. Report Abuse

Nice Car nhislop , 04/10/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought the 2.0T Premium Plus, with Navigation, 19" wheels and B+O Stereo in December 2012. The Edmunds review is dead on - this is a well-built, agile and luxurious car. I have a few nit-picks : the MMI system has a number of quirks - for example, upon startup, the car will reset the volume level (even if previously muted) and revert music playback to the beginning of the track that was playing when you parked, as opposed to the point in the track where you left off , which seems pointless to me; also, the gas mileage has been less than the EPA figures (but I suppose many cars share that trait). That being said, the joy of driving makes up for these grumbles. Report Abuse

OK until 65k then forget it pemocwc , 01/20/2019 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful When I first bought it new I had about a year of back and forth with Audi to get all of the rattling fixed from the sun roof. I've heard the same from others about their Q5s. They never could get the brakes to stop squeaking are many trips to the dealer. This is a normal Audi brake issue. Next came 5 recalls including the coolant pump which already went bad & I replaced on my own. Audi reimbursed me but now the second part of that recall is outstanding as they don't have the parts. It says the car could catch fire. That's comforting. The dealership recommends and/or requires things be replaced when they have plenty of wear left on them such as brakes & spark plugs. If you don't complete their requirements they refuse to turn off the "service due" noise and reminder which appear every time you start the car. The auxiliary heater for the back seat hasn't worked in years. This is also normal for this car. The worst part of the car is that the need to dump oil into the car goes from 1 or 2 quarts between oil changes to 1quart every 1,000 miles starting around 65k miles, to 1 quart every 700 miles around 75k , progressing down to its current state of 1 quart every 250 miles. Basically dumping oil in every week. There is no leak. Only repair is to get a new engine. The car has 90k miles on it. Thought it would last at least to 150k minimum. Never again, Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse