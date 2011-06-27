  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Q5
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
List Price
$15,995
Used Q5 for Sale
Select your model:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Incredible to drive but a money pit.

HH, 01/09/2020
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing in so many ways. It's suspension makes long interstate trips incredibly comfortable. The space is adequate for long trips, it's comfortable, and it handles well. At low speeds it tends to jerk a lot. (under 20 mph). However, in one year in this vehicle we spent over $6000 dollars in repairs alone. This is with all regular maintenances being performed prior to the breakdowns. It broke down on us twice in one year and each time cost an arm and a leg to fix. It got to the point that we didn't even want to drive it anymore. We traded in for something less expensive to repair.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
