Used 2013 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Incredible to drive but a money pit.
HH, 01/09/2020
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This car is amazing in so many ways. It's suspension makes long interstate trips incredibly comfortable. The space is adequate for long trips, it's comfortable, and it handles well. At low speeds it tends to jerk a lot. (under 20 mph). However, in one year in this vehicle we spent over $6000 dollars in repairs alone. This is with all regular maintenances being performed prior to the breakdowns. It broke down on us twice in one year and each time cost an arm and a leg to fix. It got to the point that we didn't even want to drive it anymore. We traded in for something less expensive to repair.
