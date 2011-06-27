  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Cabriolet
  4. Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet
  5. Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Cabriolet
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Cabriolets for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,857
Used Cabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Audi Delight

James Speer, 08/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

As third owner with 108k this vehicle has really impressed me. Vvery soild and responsive handling. Had it up to 150 kilometers an hour. No vibrations and quiet with top down. Vehicle was painted last year and every nec part was taken off, no rust anywhere. Replaced back window, would be great if it were glass. Original top is excellent. Will park this baby for the winter.

Report Abuse

Still Sunning

JPAD, 06/23/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had a green one since 1996, bought it new. In 108,000 miles it's had every maintenance. Replaced the worn top cloth twice now just for appearance, it has never, ever leaked. No really big repairs under the hood, though. Fan motor resistor recently replaced as well as other small items, switch. I think the elegant, block of steel design inside and out will age well. I have thoroughly enjoyed it in the South. I'd heartily recommend such a classi look and smooth performer. The reason it feels underpowered is that it weighs nearly 4,000 pounds. It's not gotten a good reputation and sales were never brisk. It's really a super, solid car.

Report Abuse

4 seater way ahead of its time!

mark dierking, 07/11/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle's only drawback is its limited leg room for me. Other than that, try cruising over the pass in winter with the heated seats, heater blasting and top down while the windscreen diverts that annoying covertible back breeze that would otherwise chll you to the bone. It is quiet enough to carry on a normal conversation too. All you need is a jacket, gloves and a ballcap. Pretty good mileage, 27mpg avg at 75mph to the Bay Area with the top down the whole way. Even in a light rain, it was OK just blowing over the top. A blast! It responds like a dream and has more than enough power, roadhandling and braking to satisfy the most discriminating.

Report Abuse

Best Euro-Cabrio

Gregor Reti, 12/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car rocks! I wanted to buy a BMW but my budget "Fortunately" did not allow it. The Exterior design is more eye pleasing than the BMW (same year). It is German and all that good solid feel driving that car HARD. It is a bit subtle in its engine power and is not as aggressive as a hard-core driver would like to experience it, but still beats most in traffic and serpentines. Use "Sport" mode in automatc transmission shifting (great advantage)./

Report Abuse

Rock Solid Convertible

Schiek, 09/01/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This Audi Cabriolet is the most solid convertible at ten years old. We fell in love with the new Audi Cabriolet, but as a third car it was not affordable for us. The first generation of the Cab is an excellent alternative. We also own a 2004 Audi A4 Avant, and people think we have two new Audis.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cabriolets for sale

Related Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles