Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews
Audi Delight
As third owner with 108k this vehicle has really impressed me. Vvery soild and responsive handling. Had it up to 150 kilometers an hour. No vibrations and quiet with top down. Vehicle was painted last year and every nec part was taken off, no rust anywhere. Replaced back window, would be great if it were glass. Original top is excellent. Will park this baby for the winter.
Still Sunning
I've had a green one since 1996, bought it new. In 108,000 miles it's had every maintenance. Replaced the worn top cloth twice now just for appearance, it has never, ever leaked. No really big repairs under the hood, though. Fan motor resistor recently replaced as well as other small items, switch. I think the elegant, block of steel design inside and out will age well. I have thoroughly enjoyed it in the South. I'd heartily recommend such a classi look and smooth performer. The reason it feels underpowered is that it weighs nearly 4,000 pounds. It's not gotten a good reputation and sales were never brisk. It's really a super, solid car.
4 seater way ahead of its time!
This vehicle's only drawback is its limited leg room for me. Other than that, try cruising over the pass in winter with the heated seats, heater blasting and top down while the windscreen diverts that annoying covertible back breeze that would otherwise chll you to the bone. It is quiet enough to carry on a normal conversation too. All you need is a jacket, gloves and a ballcap. Pretty good mileage, 27mpg avg at 75mph to the Bay Area with the top down the whole way. Even in a light rain, it was OK just blowing over the top. A blast! It responds like a dream and has more than enough power, roadhandling and braking to satisfy the most discriminating.
Best Euro-Cabrio
This car rocks! I wanted to buy a BMW but my budget "Fortunately" did not allow it. The Exterior design is more eye pleasing than the BMW (same year). It is German and all that good solid feel driving that car HARD. It is a bit subtle in its engine power and is not as aggressive as a hard-core driver would like to experience it, but still beats most in traffic and serpentines. Use "Sport" mode in automatc transmission shifting (great advantage)./
Rock Solid Convertible
This Audi Cabriolet is the most solid convertible at ten years old. We fell in love with the new Audi Cabriolet, but as a third car it was not affordable for us. The first generation of the Cab is an excellent alternative. We also own a 2004 Audi A4 Avant, and people think we have two new Audis.
