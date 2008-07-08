Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi Cabriolet searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Audi Cabriolet
Read recent reviews for the Audi Cabriolet
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.86 Reviews
Report abuse
James Speer,08/07/2008
As third owner with 108k this vehicle has really impressed me. Vvery soild and responsive handling. Had it up to 150 kilometers an hour. No vibrations and quiet with top down. Vehicle was painted last year and every nec part was taken off, no rust anywhere. Replaced back window, would be great if it were glass. Original top is excellent. Will park this baby for the winter.