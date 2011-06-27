  1. Home
2020 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews

The A7 is the BEST CAR ON THE ROAD

frank F, 07/07/2020
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
Nothing on the road compares to the A7. It is unique. Drives like a GT, rides on rails, beautifully crafted sedan, and tremendous hatchback storage options. The gas mileage is amazing at 32 true mpg highway. This is my second A7 and i will never own another car or suv. The Bang & Olufsen sound is without competition. The A7 is marvelous to drive, practical with the hatchback, and a head turner all in one. frank farese

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
