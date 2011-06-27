2020 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews

frank F , 07/07/2020 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

Nothing on the road compares to the A7. It is unique. Drives like a GT, rides on rails, beautifully crafted sedan, and tremendous hatchback storage options. The gas mileage is amazing at 32 true mpg highway. This is my second A7 and i will never own another car or suv. The Bang & Olufsen sound is without competition. The A7 is marvelous to drive, practical with the hatchback, and a head turner all in one. frank farese