Used 2010 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
First Year w/ Audi A6
1st move away from Honda/Acura product in 25 years. Very impressed with performance, handling and styling of the A6 (supercharged). Only 2 complaints: very average gas mileage even when not driving hard, in the 18- 20 mpg range. Have had to visit dealer 5 times for service in 1st year, 1 sch maint, 2 running light burnouts, 1 water pump seal, 1 display malfunction. Seems like a lot of down time for a new vehicle in this price range.
2010 A6 3.0T Premimum Plus
This is my 2nd A6, and 3rd Audi. Overall an excellent car. Shopped it against BMW 535xi, but found it to be more responsive, particularly at low speeds, and much more attractive (aesthetically), especially the interior. Audi did make the car more powerful with the new 3.0T engine, and managed to keep the price down, but it did fall short to some cost savings: The stereo is no longer a Bose unit, hidden cubbyholes under the front seats are gone, the side mirrors no longer fold automatically, and the standard tires are now 97H (even the Q7 gets 109H). The only reliability issue I experienced was a coolant leak due to a faulty water pump, which was replaced under a recall notice.
Just buy it
I looked at all the usual suspects but Audi delivers the best over all score in all areas for a luxury car. I think for the money it's hard to compete with what you get in an Audi. It screams luxury and cool all in one breath. It's the reason anyone in the know right now is buying Audi's over the other brands.
Too many problems
I love driving this car but sadly have had too many problems. 1) had to replace 4 tires after hitting small potholes for flat/sidewall bubbles. Really detracts from driving enjoyment if constantly worrying about the tires. 2) total of 4 services for coolant pump, 3 engine related repairs - broken fan, loose lines, and rear view mirror falling off.
Pure Engineering
My New Audi A6 quattro is the best car I have ever driven bar none! The power of this car thrills me. The Tiptronic transmission is so smooth you can barely feel the shift. It accelerates like a motorcycle. Drive mode and Sport mote are the same. The interior is huge! I am 6'2" and I can completely stretch my legs all the way out. I can pull the seat forward to allow back seat passengers and I am still driving comfortably. The Premium Plus and all weather package came with this car. It has the full MMI which has a 10 Gig hard drive for uploading media. the navigation is a little cumbersome at first, but if you use it enough you begin to see just how intuitive it is. I love this car!
