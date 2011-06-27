Used 2009 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Audi misleads on A-6 Wayne Capinegro , 02/10/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I ordered a 2009 A-6, 4.2, Garnet Red, and according to the Audi website the car was to have the S-Line interior. When the car came it had the plain interior without the more comfortable sport seats. I was then told after the fact that the S-Line was no longer available. Obviously the website was misleading. I have owned 2002, 2006, and 2008 A-6's. I will never buy another Audi because of this deception. Report Abuse

Coolant pump failure jp , 08/17/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have the car for 1 year now, it has been in the shop for repairs 3 times. The first problem was with the coolant pump, the second problem with the LED headlights and the third problem with the coolant pump. The front bumper had to be removed to replace the headlights and the dealer put the first scratch on the car during the process. the first coolant pump issue happened on the parkway and the car had to be towed, the second time I drove it a few miles after the warning light came on. There is a persistent rattle in the dashboard. It's a nice car with a bad reliability rating, I was used to the Mercedes Benz e350 which never gave me a problem. That will be my next car at lease end.

Audi A6 3.0T Quatro Horst Truestedt , 08/20/2016 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We really liked this car - everything about it was great, except recently it started using about a quart of oil every 800 miles (never had a car use oil like this and this is our 7th Audi). It is not leaking nor visible in the exhaust - we are thinking of trading only because of the oil usage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Car Pit cldunn , 10/18/2013 13 of 17 people found this review helpful Whatever you do, do not buy an Audi or have your car serviced at this dealership. We own and Audi A-6 Turbo 2009. It is in the shop more than not. The Ft. Collins dealership where we bought the car did not stand by a tire warranty and we had to contact Audi North America. We wound up buying 4 tires out of pocket because one went bad and they did nothing!. Further there was a $1500 part that came out of nowhere they claimed needed to be replaced. Audi split the difference with us. Out of loyalty we went back to Ft. Collins for a normal 80K service, over an hour drive. On the way home the radio stopped working.