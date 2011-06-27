Used 2006 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Electronics can be a hassle zzdaf38 , 03/24/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Car drives very well, fantastic road holding. Engine is strong but unrefined and loud. Electronics are a major hassle, battery often goes out and can't hold charge because the electronics drain it. Warning lights constantly on for some computer malfunction. You cant switch the varous sensors and warning off so be prepared to make the dealer your second home. Always an issue with something electronic. Car barely drives a day without some kind of electronic kink. Report Abuse

A Positive Viewpoint habu55 , 08/21/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased our wagon with the intent of making long trips (Seattle to Boston) in comfort. The car exceeded our expectations in all areas. 29.5 mpg at75mph all day long for a car this size is as good as it gets. Around town I get 22-23mpg. Car has plenty of power, corners well, ride is more involved than a Lexus. Since new I have had 1 rattle (fixed at the free 15k mile svc). No further problems. Tires still look as if they have another 20k mi on top of the 27k they have now. Anyone looking at a wagon or an SUV should consider an '06 Avant. Audi depreciation makes this a great buy for you; an incentive for me to keep mine for 10 years. Report Abuse

Great car Hogendoorn , 11/02/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It drives like it is on rails, it is like the car is focused on the road. I never had a 4 wheel drive, that may have something to do with the fantastic driving experience. I have only driven about 4000 miles so I can't say how the reliability will be but sofar nothing is wrong or negative. My previous car was a Lexus LS400, but you cannot compare that one with the new Audi A6, I thought I would do a step back, instead it is a jump forward. Report Abuse

Style Nad.Ffog , 04/17/2006 4 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my second Audi A6 Avant (wagon). I love the outdoors, and this car is a perfect compliment. This past winter, I've skiied in the Sierra Nevada Mtns almost every weekend. Huge snows. Even with the stock M&S tires, this car performs magically. The A6 Quattro definitely inspires confidence. Report Abuse