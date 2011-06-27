Used 2004 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Purchased Used with 62k miles charbojr , 01/08/2014 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this off the lot with 62k miles on it. This will be my daily driver. Purchased for it's all weather capability and european refinement. For a 10 year old car this one is in fairly good shape. Some gremlins do plague the car, phantom sunroof, power steering pump went in the first 20 days and driver side rear window does not work. But this is part and parcel for a 10 year old car. It is also a heavy drinker. 18 around town and 22-24 highway on premium gas. Beyond these nuances the car is capable, comfortable, solid on the road and for the money drives better than most newer cars and has more cargo space than most SUVs. Report Abuse

Worst car ever btoring , 09/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Vehicle started leaking oil and running rough at less than 12k. Dealer would not repair. Finaly after many complaints, dealer found coolant was leaking into the head gaskets. Short story is dealer has had the head gaskets out 3 separate times to 'resurface', car still leaking oil, repaired that several times. I was told the car is like a piece of cheese, when one hole is fixed, another opens up! That must be professional mechanic speak. Car has been in 29 times for serious repair in less than 2 years.

Looks Great, Drives even better! DJPalland , 04/23/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Audi A6, my first one was a 96 Avant, the 2nd one a 00 Sedan, I missed the cargospace, so i bought the 04 Avant. Drives great, handling is good. I think the looks are better than the BMW 5 series touring.

Model Update Needed Chance Vought , 12/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned 4 A6's and find the new 3.0 to have lost substantial refinement.The engine although adding 20 horsepower feels crude when compared to the 2.8 and sounds as if it is working too hard.Even the brushed alluminum gear shift plate has been reduced in size over the older models and the fabric covering the gear shift and the steering wheel is a very coarse space age product I would expect to find on a non luxury vehicle.The model is showing its age. Time for a new one.