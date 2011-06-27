Used 2002 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love this car!
Bought it at 102000 miles. The body is in excellent condition. Huge trunk. Nice leather. Quiet ride. Great handling. Mileage is great for this class. Big 6 engine allows for awesome speed on the highway. I like the dash- and the the red lights are sweet at night. Acceleration is quick. I love the tiptronic feature-I use it on the highway and fuel mileage gets better. This is my first experience with an Audi and I am impressed. Wipers are quiet. Bose system is loud and booming. Two cigarette lighters- perfect for charging multiple phones/laptop use. I had already expected high maintenance costs (c'mon..it's an Audi, not a Chevy). I replaced the air filter (w/K&N), timing belt and tires.
I'm In love With this car
This is the most amazing car I have ever owned!! Not only can does it look fantastic, but the power to go just as fast from 60 to 120 as i do from 0 to 60 is the most amazing performance ever!! I am the envy of all my friends, and have recieved neverending compliments of my car and its sleek sexy look and power!! I am in the process of getting a few things worked on for time service interval like my timing (wow expensive) water pump, and other maintenance, but have not ran into many problems!! I love the high style class listing of car I am in now, a 21 year old with an audi looks like i have rich parents, but my car is nicer than theirs, and I love when people think my parents bought it!!
High tech sedan
I use mainly for highway. I replaced air filter with K&N and new irridium plugs. I now get 26 to 28 mpg depending on whether I go 80 or 60 mph. I have had no problems and this car is built by the same people that make Porsche so everything is high performance, even the brake fluid. Thus more maintainance. It costs to go fast. I recently test drove a Mercedes S430 and as soon as I got back in my A6 4.2 it was far superior in road feel and handling. This is a double overhead cam V8 with 5 valves per cylinder. Ferrari is the only other car company with this sofistication. So if you want a mundane sedan this is not for you. This car is a race bred sedan down to the low profile tires.
Love my Audi 2.7T
I have replaced CV boot, tie rod, brake pads and rotors, and expect to keep spending money on it. my friend is a good mechanic so he helps me out i just have to pay for parts. but if you're looking for an economy car, get a Honda/Nissan. If you're looking for something between Luxury and Sportscar, get an Audi. its too heavy to be sporty but that makes it perfect for cruising and a little smoother ride. its not as big as the A8...but is roomy enough to be considered a luxury car. I would recommend this car ...to someone who thinks they might like Audi's ...or who like VW. Just do ur research and make sure you don't find something thats been ragged on or wrecked. :)
It's a great driver and fun to drive
Bought new right after Christmas when the dealer gave us a wonderful price to make room for new vehicles. Paid $31,000 in 2003 with the CVT transmission. We really couldn't afford the turbo 2.8 liter Quattro and lowered ourselves to a plain Jane A6. It was the best decision that was made. The wheels take the cheaper 16" tires. (bought quality for high speed though) The CVT yields 'me' around town abound 24 mpg and that's nothing to sneeze at. I drive enthusiastic yet not foolish stops and starts. So far the dealer took care of the warranty and recall campaigns. We'll find out soon enough for I found a great independent German mechanic that won't rake me over the coals.
