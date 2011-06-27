Used 2000 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Like a bleached blonde
Flashy and fast. Your friends will envy you. But very expensive to maintain. Great fun to drive. Great performance/handling, great in snow. Comfortable, refined, roomy. Now the bad: poor gas mileage (17 mpg); eats brakes-pads & rotors every 18 month$, control arms bearings replaced twice in 3 years, water pump. Interior trim always falling off. Undercarriage airdam fell off while driving. LED display goes to black. "check engine" light goes on frequently, dealer says "intermittent"-no help. Don't buy one without extended warranty! I bought this used with about 27k on it. Warranty expires at 100k, then I'm done with it. Scratched the Audi itch.
Good all around package
Was looking to buy a Subaru Outback, but when I saw the Audi on a local car lot, I stopped in and gave it a drive. Was impressed by its styling. Very atttractive, but not pretentous. Transmission very smooth, as is engine, which has decent power, and gets good gas mileage for a V-6 AWD, about 25 MPG on highway. Fantastic on slick/wet roads. Nice leather interior that doesn't have any rips or discoloration after 130,000 miles. If you fold the rear seat down, there is a ton of room in the back. Great on long trips. Very reliable except for front driving light bulbs don't last very long. Well built, doesn't have any rattles
Learned my lesson
I was thrilled after a couple of good years to be able to buy my 2000 A6 Avant in CASH in the spring of 2000. The car looked good, handled like a dream, acceleration was OK, and it had a 3 year bumper to bumper warranty. I forked over the $39K and proudly drove my car home. After a week, the dash light up with the check engine light. This was a light that I would become far more acquainted with over the 9 years that I owned the car. The first incident was an O2 sensor. "No problem" I thought, as the dealership assured me that they had a loaner car. Well the loaner turned out to be the mechanic's eight-year-old personal project car - with no radio. There was a gaping hole filled with wires where the radio should have been, but it got me to work for two days while my car was in the shop. Over the 9 years that I owned this thing, six years without warranty, it cost me over $16K in REPAIRS (and I'm not counting oil changes and tires in this figure). That check engine light would come on, and the car would eat another $2-4K in repairs. I had the propellor (drive) shaft replaced twice, the airbag control computer once, brake jobs cost over $1000... it was ridiculous. And ALL of the work had to be done by an authorized Audi dealer. The dealer that I brought the car to also would fix one thing, and break something else. "It was like that when you came in" they would claim. Letters to Audi went unanswered and I got fed up with the whole "Audi Experience." When the car finally clocked 106,000 miles, I sold it in a private sale for $5K and gave the buyer a new set of snow tires, and was happy to see it go. Yes it drove beautifully when it was new, and Quattro is a fantastic all-wheel drive system, but the lack of support from Audi and their crappy dealers made me swear off another Audi. NEVER AGAIN!
Enjoy it, but....
We bought our Wagon 4 1/2 years ago and we've really enjoyed the styling and room it provides. As mentioned previously, the engine could have had more power but the T'tronic gives you the ability to get creative on the road. Great for hauling and it still looks great but the cost of minor problems is a bit much. we have 81k and i'm debating selling or trading in just because i worry about what's to come. again, i love the german styling, but my japanese vehicle is 3 years older and i feel safer on long trips in it rather than the audi.
Od to Audi
Quattro in New England, what can I say. A descreet car with an interior nothing short of exception. Nothing close this side of a Rolls, trust me on this. Build quality is the best of the German Big Three (Merc, BMW and Audi). I've owned jsut about everything but Audi in general always has me smiling.
