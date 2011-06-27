Used 1995 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great car, dodgy service in UK (europe)
Paul W, 02/02/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Beware those dodgy Audi services (in UK)!!!! Expect after a routine oil change issues with the automatic gear box - that would need 'cleaning'...Count on $75 to $125 costs Also check the brackets of the silencer - they may be easily broken, ..replacement of the whole silencer - some $400. Some dealers will suggest the replacement of the whole exhaust system. No way !($1,500) Beware of the more dangerous tempering with the calipers ! If your car goes to service in good condition, but comes back with a strange burned-ruber odour emanating from your wheels, your breaks had been temepered with. ..$1,000 service cost
