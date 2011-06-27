  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 1995 Audi A6
  5. Used 1995 Audi A6 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 A6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all A6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,773
Used A6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car, dodgy service in UK (europe)

Paul W, 02/02/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Beware those dodgy Audi services (in UK)!!!! Expect after a routine oil change issues with the automatic gear box - that would need 'cleaning'...Count on $75 to $125 costs Also check the brackets of the silencer - they may be easily broken, ..replacement of the whole silencer - some $400. Some dealers will suggest the replacement of the whole exhaust system. No way !($1,500) Beware of the more dangerous tempering with the calipers ! If your car goes to service in good condition, but comes back with a strange burned-ruber odour emanating from your wheels, your breaks had been temepered with. ..$1,000 service cost

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all A6s for sale

Related Used 1995 Audi A6 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles