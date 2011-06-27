2019 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
A5 Sportback
I have had the car for over a month and love it. It rides great and with 4 driver modes you can select how you want the steering response is to be. The cooled seats are great (I live in Florida). This is actually a sports car in disguise. The reason I say this is getting in and out is a bit of chore till you figure out what is best for you. I use the steering wheel as a support to get in and our. The back seats are for kids or really small people. Otherwise they are not useable. All of the electronics are great, but some are hard to understand, especially the lane keeping system. My only point of reference is my second generation Ford Fusion. It had the same kind of lane warning: vibrating steering wheel. However, on the Ford it was on all the time and worked at all speeds. On the A5 you have to set it up and then actually turn it on but depressing button of the end of the cruise control stalk and it only works above 40 MPH. The very best feature of the car is the virtual dashboard and the HUD (heads up display). All the information I need is displayed on the drives window and can moved up or down till it is just at the correct eye level. It is worth every penny I paid. I prepaid the three year lease and intend to buy it at the end of the lease. The price stated below includes a 6.5% sales tax. I also had to select the coupe designation since there is no sport-back listed above.
*love* this car
I had an Audi S4 previously, which I thought I could not top, but the A5 Sportback (Prestige trim) filled the bill. Sporty yet luxurious, great technology, and excellent safety features. Have had it for a few months now and love driving it !
My Audi
I just purchased a barely used 2019 Audi A5 and love it. The color is Navarro metallic blue. It is beautiful! One of the best things is that the warranty is great. I have 4 years unlimited miles. I love the pick up of this little 4 cylinder, the looks, style, as well as the interior. So far, I haven’t found any negative points on this car.
