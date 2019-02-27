  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Audi A5 Coupe

What’s new

  • Minor additions and changes to feature content
  • LED headlights are now standard
  • A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
  • The manual transmission has been discontinued
  • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Understated and classy interior
  • Strong overall performance
  • Plenty of standard and optional tech features
  • Limited interior storage
MSRP Starting at
$44,200
Select your model:
2019 Audi A5 Coupe pricing

Which A5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Plus trim strikes a good balance of added features and price. In addition to some nice creature comforts, there are plenty of tech upgrades to justify the jump in price from the base Premium.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're shopping for a luxury coupe, you're likely expecting refinement, comfort, cutting-edge tech and performance. Lucky for you, the 2019 Audi A5 has all of those. Coming off a full redesign last year, the A5 returns with some minor changes. This time around, the manual transmission has been discontinued, as have the adaptive suspension dampers. Also, some items have been moved from the options column to the list of standard features.

Otherwise, the A5 remains unchanged, and that's a good thing. It occupies a narrow space between the sporty BMW 4 Series and the classically luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Like those German rivals, the A5 is available as a convertible, but the line also includes a four-door hatchback called the A5 Sportback.

Competition among these three luxury coupes is tight. The Audi is the newest, but with BMW's and Benz's frequent updates, there's really no clear winner or loser among them. Your choice will probably come down to personal preference, but we like the A5 for its balanced approach to luxury and performance.

2019 Audi A5 models

The 2019 Audi A5 is available in its typical two-door coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles as well as a four-door hatchback (the Sportback). All A5s are available in Premium, Premium Plus or Prestige trims and are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is included, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard Premium trim features for the coupe (availability for the convertible and hatchback might vary slightly) include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, selectable drive modes, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display with Audi's MMI interface, a rearview camera, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system. Low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation is included.

Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim gets you auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Audi's Connect Care (with 4G LTE connection and emergency communications), rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a digital instrument panel, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, an 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 10-speaker CD player and satellite radio.

The Prestige trim rounds out the lineup with adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, a head-up display, remote monitoring and vehicle function controls via a smartphone app, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Most features on the upper trim levels are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include 19-inch wheels, high-performance summer tires, sporty S line exterior embellishments, adaptive steering, a sport suspension, ventilated sport seats and a heated steering wheel.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of the 2018 Audi A5. However, we've driven the related A4 and S5. Here's our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

If the mechanically similar A4 sedan is any indication, the A5 will rise to the top when it comes to performance. It will also score slightly above average for everyday drivability. We do suspect there will be a slight hesitation from the four-cylinder engine upon initial acceleration, though.

Comfort

The A5's seats are firm and well shaped for hours of comfortable driving. The cabin should be as quiet and isolating as those of the A4 and the S5 that we've evaluated, and the available adaptive suspension should smooth out the ride further.

Interior

The A5 gets high marks for its modern and elegantly simple interior. The materials quality is excellent for the class, and the controls are just where you'd want them as a driver. The rear seats are rather small and best suited for smaller passengers.

Utility

The A5 coupe's 11.6-cubic-foot trunk isn't the biggest in the class, but it should be enough for most cargo, and the flat load floor and handy hooks score it additional points. Interior storage for personal items is merely adequate.

Technology

Audi's MMI is one of the easier infotainment systems to operate, and the screen placement further reduces distraction. The available virtual instrument panel is as appealing to the eye as it is useful and effective. It makes cutting-edge tech as accessible as it can be.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A5.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • value
  • climate control
  • safety
  • dashboard
  • technology
  • handling & steering
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • road noise
  • seats
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A5 Sportback
Paul H. Fritz,
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I have had the car for over a month and love it. It rides great and with 4 driver modes you can select how you want the steering response is to be. The cooled seats are great (I live in Florida). This is actually a sports car in disguise. The reason I say this is getting in and out is a bit of chore till you figure out what is best for you. I use the steering wheel as a support to get in and our. The back seats are for kids or really small people. Otherwise they are not useable. All of the electronics are great, but some are hard to understand, especially the lane keeping system. My only point of reference is my second generation Ford Fusion. It had the same kind of lane warning: vibrating steering wheel. However, on the Ford it was on all the time and worked at all speeds. On the A5 you have to set it up and then actually turn it on but depressing button of the end of the cruise control stalk and it only works above 40 MPH. The very best feature of the car is the virtual dashboard and the HUD (heads up display). All the information I need is displayed on the drives window and can moved up or down till it is just at the correct eye level. It is worth every penny I paid. I prepaid the three year lease and intend to buy it at the end of the lease. The price stated below includes a 6.5% sales tax. I also had to select the coupe designation since there is no sport-back listed above.

5 out of 5 stars, *love* this car
JeanneAP,
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I had an Audi S4 previously, which I thought I could not top, but the A5 Sportback (Prestige trim) filled the bill. Sporty yet luxurious, great technology, and excellent safety features. Have had it for a few months now and love driving it !

5 out of 5 stars, My Audi
Pam,
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I just purchased a barely used 2019 Audi A5 and love it. The color is Navarro metallic blue. It is beautiful! One of the best things is that the warranty is great. I have 4 years unlimited miles. I love the pick up of this little 4 cylinder, the looks, style, as well as the interior. So far, I haven’t found any negative points on this car.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$48,600
MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$52,300
MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$44,200
MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2019 Audi A5 Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite A5 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense City
Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
Audi Side Assist
Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
Vehicle Exit Warning
Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent opening the door into traffic.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi A5 vs. the competition

Audi A5 vs. BMW 4 Series

The 4 Series represents the athlete in the luxury coupe class, with a smidgen more performance than its competition if you opt for the six-cylinder engine. There's not much of a sacrifice either, as the BMW delivers a comfortable ride and an interior that is just as refined as those of its rivals. It is getting close to a full redesign, though, and some newer choices have more modern tech features.

Compare Audi A5 & BMW 4 Series features

Audi A5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

For a more classic interpretation of luxury, the C-Class is your best bet. Even though there's plenty of modern tech, it's blended into a more traditional and old-school cabin. The base C 300 should satisfy most drivers, while the AMG models will please more spirited drivers. We recommend upgrading the suspension, as the base model tends to ride a bit stiff.

Compare Audi A5 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

Audi A5 vs. Lexus RC 350

The Lexus RC is a well-crafted luxury coupe that gets high marks for its quiet ride and smooth V6 power. It's not as engaging to drive as the German class entries, but stepping up to the F Sport trim will liven things up a bit. Lexus' tracepad infotainment controller continues to be a source of frustration, however, and the rear-seat accommodations are small, even for this class.

Compare Audi A5 & Lexus RC 350 features

FAQ

Is the Audi A5 a good car?

Is the Audi A5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 A5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A5 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A5 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A5.

What's new in the 2019 Audi A5?

What's new in the 2019 Audi A5?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Audi A5:

  • Minor additions and changes to feature content
  • LED headlights are now standard
  • A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
  • The manual transmission has been discontinued
  • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Audi A5 reliable?

Is the Audi A5 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2019 Audi A5 a good car?

Is the 2019 Audi A5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi A5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 A5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A5?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi A5 is the 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,200.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $48,600
  • 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $52,300
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,200
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A5?

What are the different models of Audi A5?

If you're interested in the Audi A5, the next question is, which A5 model is right for you? A5 variants include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

More about the 2019 Audi A5

2019 Audi A5 Coupe Overview

The 2019 Audi A5 Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi A5 Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A5 Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A5 Coupe 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A5 Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A5 Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A5 Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Audi A5 Coupe here.

