Used 2016 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Insanely fun car to drive
Wow. First time buyer of this level of vehicle with little to say negatively about it. Had it more than a year. USB port is a problem although the cigarette lighter with adapter works. MMI in this car is ok but not as intuitive. I use navigation daily as I drive a lot for work and find it serviceable. But the ride, the handling, the lux feel all make this a super insanely great car to drive everyday! Makes the most mundane travel special and enjoyable. The trunk is HUGE! I have 3 grown sons and all 3 fit ( mr 6’2” / 220 sits in the front but 5’9” /170 fits either)...driving it is very fun And a year later... feel completely the same. great car, great fun to drive, effortless acceleration on hills, takes curves and likes the open road... even had 30- 32 MPG going up to the bay area. Have had to replace the 'summer tires' they sold with the car... cushy ride / handling thing that helps sell Audi's I suppose, and they are not cheap to replace. But wow. love this car. a true pleasure to drive.
First time Audi Owner
This is my first time owning a luxury vehicle, so I can only compare it to the test drives I’ve taken of the competition. Overall, I am very impressed with the vehicle. The car has an incredible grip of the road, the acceleration is superb, and the torque comes in handy when overtaking others on the highway. I got the premium plus with tech package, so it came with bang and olufsen sound system which has a fantastic sound quality. I only have one small complaint with the navigation, compared to my last vehicle, it's a bit confusing and feels outdated. Over all, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. ***Update*** I’ve owned the car for just over two years now, and unless I all-of-a-sudden go broke, I doubt that I will ever get anything other than an Audi. Two years, 45,000 miles, and one long move half-way across the country, and the car is still exciting every time I drive it.
I love this car
Not a lot of backseat room. Leave the kids at home.
Not that comfortable
The sport seats are very uncomfortable. Your left knee hit hard plastic when driving, I use a small pillow to cushion my knee. The car sits to close to the ground, hard to get into and out, also watch for parking bumpers.
