Used 2016 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Neil Bucklew , 05/19/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

German engineering at its best. The Audi is a smooth handling car with great looks. The technology is first class and intuitive. It does take a little time to gain mastery. It was a good bargain as well. I recommend it highly.