Used 2015 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,378*
Total Cash Price
$35,099
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$74,492*
Total Cash Price
$36,124
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,944*
Total Cash Price
$26,645
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,605*
Total Cash Price
$37,149
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,831*
Total Cash Price
$25,620
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,699*
Total Cash Price
$28,951
A5 Convertible
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,888*
Total Cash Price
$26,132
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,907*
Total Cash Price
$35,356
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,831*
Total Cash Price
$25,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$1,470
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$7,354
|Maintenance
|$2,571
|$1,115
|$1,475
|$2,669
|$2,550
|$10,380
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,896
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,148
|Financing
|$1,888
|$1,518
|$1,123
|$703
|$255
|$5,487
|Depreciation
|$9,091
|$4,092
|$3,602
|$3,193
|$2,865
|$22,843
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,210
|$12,799
|$12,551
|$13,205
|$12,614
|$72,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$7,569
|Maintenance
|$2,647
|$1,148
|$1,519
|$2,747
|$2,624
|$10,684
|Repairs
|$1,942
|$2,076
|$2,236
|$2,408
|$2,592
|$11,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,951
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,943
|$1,562
|$1,156
|$723
|$262
|$5,647
|Depreciation
|$9,357
|$4,212
|$3,707
|$3,287
|$2,948
|$23,510
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,830
|$13,172
|$12,917
|$13,591
|$12,982
|$74,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Coupe 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$1,952
|$847
|$1,120
|$2,026
|$1,935
|$7,880
|Repairs
|$1,432
|$1,531
|$1,649
|$1,776
|$1,912
|$8,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,631
|Financing
|$1,433
|$1,152
|$853
|$534
|$193
|$4,165
|Depreciation
|$6,901
|$3,106
|$2,734
|$2,424
|$2,175
|$17,341
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,101
|$9,716
|$9,527
|$10,025
|$9,575
|$54,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,466
|$1,509
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$7,784
|Maintenance
|$2,722
|$1,180
|$1,562
|$2,825
|$2,698
|$10,987
|Repairs
|$1,997
|$2,134
|$2,300
|$2,477
|$2,665
|$11,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,007
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,274
|Financing
|$1,998
|$1,607
|$1,189
|$744
|$270
|$5,807
|Depreciation
|$9,622
|$4,331
|$3,812
|$3,380
|$3,032
|$24,177
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,449
|$13,546
|$13,283
|$13,977
|$13,350
|$76,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$814
|$1,077
|$1,948
|$1,861
|$7,577
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,378
|$1,108
|$820
|$513
|$186
|$4,005
|Depreciation
|$6,636
|$2,987
|$2,629
|$2,331
|$2,091
|$16,674
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,482
|$9,342
|$9,161
|$9,639
|$9,207
|$52,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Coupe 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,066
|Maintenance
|$2,121
|$920
|$1,217
|$2,201
|$2,103
|$8,562
|Repairs
|$1,556
|$1,663
|$1,792
|$1,930
|$2,077
|$9,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,772
|Financing
|$1,557
|$1,252
|$927
|$580
|$210
|$4,526
|Depreciation
|$7,499
|$3,375
|$2,971
|$2,634
|$2,363
|$18,842
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,495
|$10,556
|$10,352
|$10,892
|$10,404
|$59,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Convertible 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$1,915
|$830
|$1,099
|$1,987
|$1,898
|$7,729
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,412
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$836
|$523
|$190
|$4,085
|Depreciation
|$6,769
|$3,047
|$2,682
|$2,378
|$2,133
|$17,007
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,792
|$9,529
|$9,344
|$9,832
|$9,391
|$53,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$7,408
|Maintenance
|$2,590
|$1,123
|$1,486
|$2,688
|$2,568
|$10,456
|Repairs
|$1,900
|$2,031
|$2,189
|$2,357
|$2,536
|$11,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,910
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,164
|Financing
|$1,902
|$1,529
|$1,132
|$708
|$257
|$5,527
|Depreciation
|$9,158
|$4,122
|$3,628
|$3,217
|$2,886
|$23,010
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,365
|$12,892
|$12,642
|$13,302
|$12,706
|$72,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$814
|$1,077
|$1,948
|$1,861
|$7,577
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,378
|$1,108
|$820
|$513
|$186
|$4,005
|Depreciation
|$6,636
|$2,987
|$2,629
|$2,331
|$2,091
|$16,674
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,482
|$9,342
|$9,161
|$9,639
|$9,207
|$52,831
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 A5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
