Used 2011 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Worth It Mike , 12/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Wow! I wanted a nice refined coupe to transition to from my '97 4Runner as my daily driver to ease my commute, and I am over the moon with this car. Initially I had some worries about Audi's spotty quality record, but the past 2.5 months have been reassuring. The 2.OT has more than enough pep for me right now, the interior is museum- quality, and the exterior design is drool-inducing. 99.9% of the amenities are well thought out and well implemented. Fuel economy with premium fuel is a bit less than I hoped (22mpg mixed, but as high as 29 on a clear hwy); given everything else this car has, I have had NO twinges of buyer's remorse. I look forward to another 15+ years with this car. Report Abuse

Excellent Value! mps_ , 04/13/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have been driving my A5 for 5 months now and I still love it. It has decent engine power, although I would not classify it as sports car class. The handling on the other handling is excellent and extremely confident in the corners at speed. My car get 34mpg on the highway as well! I don't think there is a car on the road that is this efficient, fun to drive, and great looking. If you are looking for real sports car acceleration go for the S5. Report Abuse

Worth the wait rs691919 , 03/22/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful It took almost five months to receive the car, but I took delivery last Friday. I was apprehensive about the 4 cyl engine, but now 200 miles in I love it. It is smooth and yet has enough power for a driver who is not looking to set speed records. There is a slight turbo lag, but it doesn't bother me one bit. The engine sound isn't brawny, but I just turn the music up so I can't hear it anyway! The design, both exterior and interior, is immaculate. It is truly a joy to drive, and even my eight year old son keeps running into the garage to sneak peeks in it. I also feel the Prestige package is worth it for the smart key alone. Report Abuse

Reliable sporty coupe that still looks great Andy , 08/12/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I've had my 2011 A5 s-line 2.0t for over 4 years now, and it has met or exceeded all expectations. It did have an oil burning issue that is common to certain years of a4/a5/q5 with the 2.0t engine. This was fixed under warranty without issue and the car hasn't burnt a drop of oil since. Only other unscheduled maintenance in 4 years was a pcv valve that recently went bad and started making a screeching noise ($350 iirc). Overall at 73k miles now it has been very reliable, maybe moreso than expected, given my previous experience with owning vw/Audi, knock on wood. The car is on its 3rd set of tires, and I have not replaced brake pads and rotors yet in the 4 years and 50k miles I have owned it. City driving will give 21-22 mpg, with 30+ on the freeway (I've gotten over 500 miles on a tank before). The car is not fast but it is quick enough, and handles well. The build quality is great, especially interior materials, with no significant rattles on what is almost a 6 year old car. Rear seat space is good for a two door - I am 6'2 and have ridden back there comfortably on reasonably short trips. Trunk is large for a coupe. If I could change anything, it would be to have the sunroof open and not just tilt. Bluetooth audio would also be nice, not just phone compatibility. I am still a huge fan of the a5's styling and think it will look classic for years to come. I plan to keep it for at least a few more years. Overall I would highly recommend this car to a prospective buyer, just make sure it has has the piston ring/oil consumption repair done under warranty! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse