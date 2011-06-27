Used 2011 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Used to love Audis :( audikate , 08/16/2013 39 of 39 people found this review helpful It absolutely breaks my heart to write this review (seriously, I'm emotionally attached to my Audis)... I have been driving Audi/VW for the past 15-16 years. This was my first new Audi purchase (I had previously bought used). Car was AWESOME for the first 1.5 years. In the past 6 months it has started an problem burning/consuming oil. First, I had to add one quart of oil between changes (every 5000 miles), which we are told is within spec for this Audi. It has progressively gotten worse and is now burning so much I have to add a quart every 750 miles. Audi would not do an oil consumption test until it got BELOW 800 miles. IF Audi fixes the problem, I think I'll have to switch brands. :( Report Abuse

Very good value for the money leodc , 06/14/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We purchased a brand new 2011 Audi 4 with the Premium package and so far 12K miles on it. After test driving BMW 3 series (even the Diesel), and Mercedes Benz C class (which is quite boring to drive), we decided to get an Audi 4 and it's been a nice ride so far. The only thing I miss (I used to own a GTI), is the fun to drive. But I surely don't miss going to the dealer every month for repairs. Report Abuse

My first Audi! John S , 03/30/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Been wanting an Audi since I was a kid. This one is my first, although it is used. A mint condition 2011 with 41k miles bought in early 2016. I REALLY debated over getting rid of my Ram pick-up, paid off mind you, for a few years of monthly payments. The monthly payments are well within my comfort zone, so I'm not crying poor mouth, but I'm the frugal type and view the payments as opportunity cost. As with any car purchase...........do your homework. As previously mentioned, years 2009 through 2011 are known for oil consumption issues (turbo engines only). This alone caused me severe pause. Not only did I go over the Carfax (work related to fixing this issue will be there if done by a reputable dealer) with a fine tooth comb, I actually called the shop, also on the Carfax, where my vehicle received all of it's milestone check-ups and spoke to the service people. They were kind enough to review the service history of my vehicle with me. My Audi has never been in for oil consumption problems. The service person told me that it was unlikely that I'd experience this given the mileage......it should have popped up by now. I also called Audi of America and confirmed that Audi has agreed to cover all repairs related to the oil consumption issue for 8 years or 80,000 miles. Whichever comes first. So with that final nugget of information I took the plunge. The car rides wonderfully and is extremely comfortable. It took a while to get used to all of the buttons and gizmos (my A4 is a loaded premium package) but I feel so spoiled now when driving. I absolutely love the AWD (Quattro) but have noticed understeer when hitting a corner a little too hot. It's not horrible, but you do need to muscle up a bit when turning into a corner at an above average rate of speed. Very satisfied and am hoping that this is my starter car for what will be a long relationship with Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect Ride Capitol Fred , 10/17/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I went with the Prestige package, and this one came with the S Line option, and it's a great car! For those who worry about the V4 and performance - don't! The engine is phenomenal and with all the torque it puts out, this car has more than enough power to make the A4 a joy to drive. Besides, when do you get to go 0-60 on city streets during rush hour? To tell you how much I love this car, I keep getting up around 4 a.m. to take it out for an early morning drive before I have to get ready for work! Report Abuse