Used 2009 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

47,000 Miles Patrick , 08/19/2016 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought the Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4 door sedan from my best friend (30 plus years) and his wife in April 2015 with 38,000 miles. I was extremely happy with the car - especially the acceleration and road handling. The first week of August 2016, with 47,000 miles on the car - the check engine light goes on and some unholy sounds begin emitting from the engine block. After two mechanics, I was directed to bring the car back to the dealer. After a day and a half, the verdict - motor and turbo are done. The dealer informed me that the motor/turbo parts were a mere $14,000! If I wanted to trade the car in, they would give me $500. Currently, the car is in a mechanic's shop in Brooklyn - it looks like the repairs, parts, labor will be around $11,000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I had a Toyota Camry for 15 years and never once had to make a repair of that cost and magnitude. Or maybe I would be better off with a Hyundai. February 2017: Ended up paying $12,700 for a new motor, turbo and alternator from my friends mechanic in Brooklyn. Had contacted Audi and a personal service representative informed me that they would only pick up the costs if I had the car repaired at an Audi dealer. Spoke to a Vice President of Audi who directed me to their service website. I filled out a long, detailed questionnaire and NEVER received a response. My 2009 Audi A4 Turbo is running better than it did before these repairs. I have every intention of using the car through the end of the NY winter and then trading it in for a Lexus, Acura, or a Volvo. I've spoken with many mechanics who have agreed that it is near impossible for them to work on an Audi. Obviously, I will tell anyone to avoid the 2009 Audi A4 and the whole line of vehicles. The Audi representatives exhibited complete indifference to my problems with a 2009 line of vehicles that had a detailed history of inferior manufacturing problems. Additional: I traded in the Audi A4 for a pre owned 2014 Lexus GS350 AWD during March of 2017 that had 24,000 miles. I am extremely happy with the performance of the Lexus and the service received from the dealer - Ray Catena Lexus of White Plains. One final telling indication regarding the 2009 Audi A4 Turbo- it routinely appears as a Used Car to avoid in Consumer Reports annual car ratings. I'm aware that Audi manufactures several high quality vehicles but would not recommend an Audi based on my experience with the vehicle I owned. I will wholeheartedly recommend a Lexus & have two friends who have purchased or leased a Lexus based on their experience with my GS 350. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

excellent design, reliability much worse than in the past vjd2211 , 12/31/2010 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Went from the 2003 A4 model to 2009 - old model was a real german design - tight handling, powerful, good brakes. The new one gained in dimensions - you feel inside like in a mid-size car, but the steering is too soft, I guess to appeal more to american drivers. Just one note - the car is not anymore a 100% german car - parts are made in other parts of the world and the overall quality has suffered. Have that in mind - repairs over the 4/50k warranty are very expensive both parts and labor - currently at 35k miles and thinking to trade-in. Report Abuse

Way Too Many Problems.... Mark , 10/07/2015 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love Audis, and have always wanted one for myself. I purchased my first Audi less than a year ago - a used 2009 Audi A4. It was fantastic for a few months....and then the oil problems started. Less than a year in and I have spent over $2,000 fixing oil problems which are not covered under the recent lawsuit. It really has made the car not worth it in the least. Additionally, the first Audi dealership I went to, had the worst service I have ever experienced. STAY AWAY FROM AUDI OF WESTWOOD MASS! They literally broke my engine hood one of the times I had to leave my car there. Everything about them was terrible from misquoting repair costs to not getting the right repair done the first time. They are horrible. So yeah, love the car but it's unfortunately not worth it. Go for a Benz or BMW I guess. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than A5 Cab solido , 08/23/2010 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2009 A4 Cabriolet for about a year now and let me tell you the experience has been great! I wanted a convertible that was TRULY a year round vehicle, and this car definitely fit the bill. I looked at the BMW 3 series, Volvo C70 and Volkswagen Eos prior to purchasing this A4 and I am very happy with my decision. The 3 series is RWD which did not give me a good sense of security when driving in the snow. The others (Volvo and VW) just did not have the aesthetics I was looking for. The A4 cab is just a beautiful car, and handles well in all types of weather conditions. The Audi A5 cab is also a very nice car, but for the price it does not make sense to purchase one. Report Abuse