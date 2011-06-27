Used 2006 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very reliable a4lvr , 10/28/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I purchase my A4 2.0T quattro new in 2006. Since then I have driven the car 167,588 miles. I have spent $5,800 so far in maint & repairs including tires. I have followed the maint schedule to the letter except for oil changes. I do the oil & filter every 5000 miles. The car still consistently gets 30-32 MPG. It still has the original shocks and exhaust. it will need it's second timing belt at 190,000. The timing belt is a maitenance item. Handling in the snow is effortless and safe. I am curious as to why so many bad reviews. Maybe the cars were not maintained properly from the start or abused. The bi-zeon lights had been troublesome but the dealer & Audi took care of the issue. Report Abuse

Highly recommended jasonppn , 04/17/2015 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful Many people complain about expensive maintenance. If you are like me and do your own maintenance, there is very little you have to do or pay. I have an OBD II computer that I use whenever the check engine light comes on (not often). I bought it with 55,000 miles on it, it now has 87,000. I've had to replace a coil pack (easy fix, $37 and 1 hour of my own labor), divertor valve ($150, 2 hours labor), and that is all. To change your oil, it is handy if you have the Audi tool ($100) for cartridge style oil filters (you'll have a mess if you don't), but you can make your own pretty easily out of a hose and the right diameter bottle. The car drives absolutely beautifully, couldn't be happier.

One of my best purchases! ambermg , 01/03/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I'm the 4th owner, and purchased this car after a GREAT deal of researching for 2 weeks. I bought this car in 2011 (it was 5 model years old then) with 54k miles on the clock, and have been pleasantly surprised by its reliability. In the 2 years and 3 months I've owned my Audi, I've only spent $300 on service that wasn't routine maintenance. At 72k miles I had to replace the turbo recirculation valve. At the local Audi dealership they replaced several parts that weren't even on a recall and despite the fact that my car was WAY out of warranty...all at no charge, and topped it off with a complimentary car wash and synthetic oil change.

2006 Audi A4 2.0 Turbo Quattro - great car john s , 09/21/2015 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Audi got it right with this car. I have 187,000 miles on it and it runs/drives great. Paint is a little chipped from the constant driving and I hit a deer that made a dent in the driver's side door but other than that the car handles great on winding mountain roads and in the snow/rain. I change the oil every 5000 miles with full synthetic and the engine hums like new. Only complaint is changing the timing belt and water pump every 100,000 miles ($1600). I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking to pick up a used car for a teenager. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value