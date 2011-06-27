Used 2006 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Car Mike , 05/16/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is very fun to drive. It handles well. Great interior/exterior fit and finish. Seats are firm and comfortable. Controls and instruments are easy to read and user friendly. Performance is a bit unresponsive when first starting up from a stop while in Drive. Report Abuse

2nd owner of this wonderful vehicle Jan Chambers , 03/24/2015 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 45K miles on it as a 2nd home car for Arizona. I had an A4 convertible in NJ, a 2007, and loved it. I love this car too. Great pickup and go, been a great car (now with 67K miles on it). Car looks almost new as I get it detailed inside and out every year in AZ. The only problem are the cloudy headlights which I'd like to get remedied. Report Abuse

Love it! CR , 06/29/2005 36 of 43 people found this review helpful I test drove the 3.o but couldn't justify the extra 10k for the additonal power. The 1.8 is slow off the line but at about 30 you can feel the turbocharger spin up and it feels like a 6 cyl. The fit and finish are excellent and the Audi offers features that the Volvo, BMW and Saab didn't. I'm 6'2' and it fit's like a glove, although it has less leg room in the back than the Volvo. My wife and I (by rights it's her car) fight over it everyday... starting to feel like that commercial! Report Abuse

Best Car Out There cjalex , 03/06/2007 7 of 8 people found this review helpful If there were a stability award for most stable convertible on the road, then the A4 cabriolet would win it! I loved driving my cabriolet, especially because I live in Florida. I had a couple problems with it, but other than that, it was perfect. I recommend this car for someone who is looking for a sports luxury compact convertible all in one, for a reasonable price. I especially like the interior design. Report Abuse