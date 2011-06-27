Used 2006 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Car
This car is very fun to drive. It handles well. Great interior/exterior fit and finish. Seats are firm and comfortable. Controls and instruments are easy to read and user friendly. Performance is a bit unresponsive when first starting up from a stop while in Drive.
2nd owner of this wonderful vehicle
I bought this car with 45K miles on it as a 2nd home car for Arizona. I had an A4 convertible in NJ, a 2007, and loved it. I love this car too. Great pickup and go, been a great car (now with 67K miles on it). Car looks almost new as I get it detailed inside and out every year in AZ. The only problem are the cloudy headlights which I'd like to get remedied.
Love it!
I test drove the 3.o but couldn't justify the extra 10k for the additonal power. The 1.8 is slow off the line but at about 30 you can feel the turbocharger spin up and it feels like a 6 cyl. The fit and finish are excellent and the Audi offers features that the Volvo, BMW and Saab didn't. I'm 6'2' and it fit's like a glove, although it has less leg room in the back than the Volvo. My wife and I (by rights it's her car) fight over it everyday... starting to feel like that commercial!
Best Car Out There
If there were a stability award for most stable convertible on the road, then the A4 cabriolet would win it! I loved driving my cabriolet, especially because I live in Florida. I had a couple problems with it, but other than that, it was perfect. I recommend this car for someone who is looking for a sports luxury compact convertible all in one, for a reasonable price. I especially like the interior design.
neilsaudi
Having driven a Porsche Boxster S for four years, I did not think that I would enjoy the A4 as much. I am so glad that I am wrong. The A4 drives like a dream. It is comfortable and handles well. It is no slouch in the passing lane and performs just as well in the city as it does on the highway. The trunk is unusually roomy for a convertible. The styling and instrumentation is second to none. The fit and finish are superior. Even the basic Symphony sound system with nine speakers is more than adequate. I got the Premium package with my vehicle and love all its components (xenon headlights, electronically adjustable passenger's seat, etc.) I am breaking in my A4 and love its mpg, too
