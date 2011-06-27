  1. Home
Used 2003 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

outstanding drop top

footloose, 06/17/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Audi has built an outstanding vehicle which is every inch a performance car as well. Fun to drive,good stlying and lots of innovations. So far we have enjoyed every mile we driven this Audi!!

Report Abuse

I wish I never bought this car!

qe212, 05/13/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my A4 in November of 2006 with 33K miles and now have 64K on it. I live in New England and wanted a 4 wheel drive sedan. In the three years I have owned the car I've replaced the windshield wiper motor twice ($500 each) and the windshield washer pump once! I've also had to replace the the rack and pinion steering, all 6 ignition cylinders, timing belt and water pump (Audi recommendation = $1200), brakes. I'm at the point I'm afraid to drive the car on any long trips and use it as little as possible. I'll be trading it in soon for a Honda Civic (going to take a hit on the trade in value and what I owe) but I just can't afford to keep the Audi.

Report Abuse

A4 CONVERTIBLE A WINNER

PAUL C, 06/27/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

IT'S THE MOST COMFORTABLE AND BEST HANDLING CAR I HAVE EVER DRIVEN. WISH IT WAS AVALIBLE IN A STICK BUT TIPTRONIC IS NOT BAD. 1.8T ENGINE IS A LITTLE UNDER POWERED WHEN A/C IS ON. OTHERWISE THE CAR IS VERY QUICK.

Report Abuse

Bitter Sweet

audifan16, 01/28/2014
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I came across a "too good to be true" deal on a 2003 1.8t Convertible which I roughly invested $2500 into. First thing that went bad was the Ignition coil. ($1,200 repair for 2 coils) which now I know will cost under $200 to replace all 4 (Thanks to YouTube and AutoZone.) Second thing gone bad was the drivers side CV Joint ($500 inluding towing and went bad again because I bought a cheap replacement) Now with my 3 month visit to the pothole capital, NYC, Ive replaced ALL front control arms which were already bad and Drivers Side CV Joint ($491 on ECS Tuning and $500 Labor at Lennys Auto Service in Brighton beach and I AM SO SO HAPPY with the results. This car is a dream to drive and a keeper

Report Abuse

One Great Car!!

Shay, 04/05/2006
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love to drive this vehicle. It is my first convertible. No Hassles, just push a button to open and close top.

Report Abuse
