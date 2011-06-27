Used 2003 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
outstanding drop top
Audi has built an outstanding vehicle which is every inch a performance car as well. Fun to drive,good stlying and lots of innovations. So far we have enjoyed every mile we driven this Audi!!
I wish I never bought this car!
I bought my A4 in November of 2006 with 33K miles and now have 64K on it. I live in New England and wanted a 4 wheel drive sedan. In the three years I have owned the car I've replaced the windshield wiper motor twice ($500 each) and the windshield washer pump once! I've also had to replace the the rack and pinion steering, all 6 ignition cylinders, timing belt and water pump (Audi recommendation = $1200), brakes. I'm at the point I'm afraid to drive the car on any long trips and use it as little as possible. I'll be trading it in soon for a Honda Civic (going to take a hit on the trade in value and what I owe) but I just can't afford to keep the Audi.
A4 CONVERTIBLE A WINNER
IT'S THE MOST COMFORTABLE AND BEST HANDLING CAR I HAVE EVER DRIVEN. WISH IT WAS AVALIBLE IN A STICK BUT TIPTRONIC IS NOT BAD. 1.8T ENGINE IS A LITTLE UNDER POWERED WHEN A/C IS ON. OTHERWISE THE CAR IS VERY QUICK.
Bitter Sweet
I came across a "too good to be true" deal on a 2003 1.8t Convertible which I roughly invested $2500 into. First thing that went bad was the Ignition coil. ($1,200 repair for 2 coils) which now I know will cost under $200 to replace all 4 (Thanks to YouTube and AutoZone.) Second thing gone bad was the drivers side CV Joint ($500 inluding towing and went bad again because I bought a cheap replacement) Now with my 3 month visit to the pothole capital, NYC, Ive replaced ALL front control arms which were already bad and Drivers Side CV Joint ($491 on ECS Tuning and $500 Labor at Lennys Auto Service in Brighton beach and I AM SO SO HAPPY with the results. This car is a dream to drive and a keeper
One Great Car!!
I love to drive this vehicle. It is my first convertible. No Hassles, just push a button to open and close top.
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2003 Audi A4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner