Used 2002 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Our Very First...
Today is the 2nd-week (900 miles) anniversary of our first Audi - the A4 3.0 Avant. What a great car. My husband and I love everything about the A4. I love the styling and the dual temperture control, and my husband loves the power and handling (he autocrosses regular in his 914). Comparing to all our previous cars, 3 series, E-class, and Discovery, this is the funnest car to own and to drive.
Audi A4
The interior of this car sold me, there is no other car with a better class and design for the money than this car.
small gripes with reliability
If this car had the reliability of Lexus (which by the way most German cars don't), then it would be that much better. At about 5k miles, I have had to bring the car in for minor electrical glitches, not uncommon for European cars. Other than that, this car is a dream, puts a smile on my face. The sport package gives a slightly harsh ride but handles potholes and bumps rather firmly if not well.
Female Driver
I special ordered this vehicle and waited 4 months for it to arrive. I never had a chance to test drive and A4 Avant 3.0 6 speed manual with sport package. It is too small, very uncomfortable, rough ride, and the most difficult stick shift I have ever owned. Some of my most favorite features are not even offered on the car. I would love to get rid of it. I have extreame buyers remorse. I get sick every time I drive the car because of the rought ride and the amount I paid for the car.
Great Car
This is a great car. Handles well, looks great and is comfortable. It seems to be loosening up the more miles that gets put on it, so I am not complaining too much about performance anymore. The interior materials are, as always, excellent and the build quality is excellent. As I write this, there is about 3200 miles on the car and I have not had any problems. The sport wheels that come with the Avant are awesome looking!
