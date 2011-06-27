Used 2017 Audi A3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
The best damn little car I ever had!

Glenn Tanner, 03/31/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
If you want to turn heads, a great ride, and affordability, this is the car for you. When I say great ride, I mean great ride. It hugs the road. It's almost as if the car is saying, "Let me show you what I can do". I was on the highway one afternoon, and the engine was purring like a much contented cat, when I glanced at the tach, and it was around 2000rpms. Then, I looked over to the speedometer, and I doing close to 90mph. It' just that smooth. Of course I slowed down, but jeez! Curves, cake. Passing, let's go. When you get in, you feel pampered, but not overwhelmed. The controls and appointments are laid out in a pleasing and thoughtful manner. Yes, the trunk is small, but are you really going to throw 100 pounds of mulch back there? Didn't think so. I looked at the Mercedes CLA-4 MATIC, and the Cadillac ATS, but neither came close. If you like to drive as much as I do, drive the Audi A3.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best interior in its class

Charles Sacks, 12/07/2016
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I own this car less than a month so ratings for some items are N/A. No memory seats combined with smaller door openings make getting in and setting up a little inconvenient. The AWD eats up 2-3 CF of trunk space. Car is very well made. Layout of controls is very logical - European logical, and that is a good thing. Best feature - Virtual cockpit. All my nav, media, and car info can also be displayed and controlled independently in front of me in addition to the Nav screen in the center. The center Nav screen retracts into the dash which is better than the more expensive BMW, and Mercedes which have an afterthought I-Pad glued onto the dash. I recommend this car 6.07.17 - after 6 months and about 1,800 miles - PERFECT. nuff said.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Luxury in a smaller package

robsA3, 06/20/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I LOVE my new Audi A3!! Beautiful to look at ( I have the Cosmos Blue with chestnut)....and SO FUN to drive. With 220 hp, it has excellent pick up and speed, beautiful sound from the Bang and Olefsun stereo system...and the VIRTUAL COCKPIT is AMAZING!! From a BMW to a Mercedes... now to my AUDI....love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
New A3 a winner

Don Minkoff, 03/10/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Many trim levels to choose from. Pays to go up one level for power to both front seats and even Navigation. No memory seat available for Premium trim. Great engine,. Start stop engine technology still has issues fro some reason. Can disable it .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my A3

Nina Psihoules, 11/14/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I love this car. I leased a 2015 A3 base model, and loved it so much I upgraded to a 2017 Premium Quattro. Although it is a little small for my husband's comfort (he's 6'2") I am completely comfortable in the car. I feel safe and secure. I hope to own this car for a very long time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
