Used 2017 Audi A3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The best damn little car I ever had! Glenn Tanner , 03/31/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful If you want to turn heads, a great ride, and affordability, this is the car for you. When I say great ride, I mean great ride. It hugs the road. It's almost as if the car is saying, "Let me show you what I can do". I was on the highway one afternoon, and the engine was purring like a much contented cat, when I glanced at the tach, and it was around 2000rpms. Then, I looked over to the speedometer, and I doing close to 90mph. It' just that smooth. Of course I slowed down, but jeez! Curves, cake. Passing, let's go. When you get in, you feel pampered, but not overwhelmed. The controls and appointments are laid out in a pleasing and thoughtful manner. Yes, the trunk is small, but are you really going to throw 100 pounds of mulch back there? Didn't think so. I looked at the Mercedes CLA-4 MATIC, and the Cadillac ATS, but neither came close. If you like to drive as much as I do, drive the Audi A3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best interior in its class Charles Sacks , 12/07/2016 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I own this car less than a month so ratings for some items are N/A. No memory seats combined with smaller door openings make getting in and setting up a little inconvenient. The AWD eats up 2-3 CF of trunk space. Car is very well made. Layout of controls is very logical - European logical, and that is a good thing. Best feature - Virtual cockpit. All my nav, media, and car info can also be displayed and controlled independently in front of me in addition to the Nav screen in the center. The center Nav screen retracts into the dash which is better than the more expensive BMW, and Mercedes which have an afterthought I-Pad glued onto the dash. I recommend this car 6.07.17 - after 6 months and about 1,800 miles - PERFECT. nuff said. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury in a smaller package robsA3 , 06/20/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I LOVE my new Audi A3!! Beautiful to look at ( I have the Cosmos Blue with chestnut)....and SO FUN to drive. With 220 hp, it has excellent pick up and speed, beautiful sound from the Bang and Olefsun stereo system...and the VIRTUAL COCKPIT is AMAZING!! From a BMW to a Mercedes... now to my AUDI....love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

New A3 a winner Don Minkoff , 03/10/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Many trim levels to choose from. Pays to go up one level for power to both front seats and even Navigation. No memory seat available for Premium trim. Great engine,. Start stop engine technology still has issues fro some reason. Can disable it . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse