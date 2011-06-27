  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2016 Audi A3
  5. Used 2016 Audi A3 Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Audi A3 Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 A3
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(100%)1(0%)
2.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all A3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,341 - $17,903
Used A3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car, Terrible Vibration

PGHCARGUY, 12/06/2016
2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
3 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is a fantastic car with a fatal flaw: vibration. I'm not talking about the normal "small-car" road feel. (I've owned a 1-Series before, as well as a Saab 9-3 Aero). This is car-manufactured vibration. When I took the car to the dealership, I was told that 3 tires were "out of round." Audi of North America only approved replacement for 2. The car is still vibrating at an unacceptable level for a car that costs this much--or really any price above 10K. I will be calling to have it serviced again. And it's not just me. There are vibration issues with a wide-array of A-3's that include various types and in various nations (US, UK, etc.). Check out: http://www.audiforums.com/forum/audi-a3-12/2015-a3-limo-noise-vibration-214549/page4/ The build quality in this car is simply poor. How you ship a car with 3 defective tires and replace only 2 is beyond me. Makes me wonder what else is off that could be causing the vibration. The car is otherwise great: great steering, good acceleration, great MMI system, nice fit and finish. But I would not buy this car again, and will never buy another Audi. Going back to BMW. "Truth in Engineering" turned out to be "Lies in Engineering."

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all A3s for sale

Related Used 2016 Audi A3 Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles