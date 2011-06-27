Used 2016 Audi A3 Diesel Consumer Reviews

PGHCARGUY , 12/06/2016 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

3 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is a fantastic car with a fatal flaw: vibration. I'm not talking about the normal "small-car" road feel. (I've owned a 1-Series before, as well as a Saab 9-3 Aero). This is car-manufactured vibration. When I took the car to the dealership, I was told that 3 tires were "out of round." Audi of North America only approved replacement for 2. The car is still vibrating at an unacceptable level for a car that costs this much--or really any price above 10K. I will be calling to have it serviced again. And it's not just me. There are vibration issues with a wide-array of A-3's that include various types and in various nations (US, UK, etc.). Check out: http://www.audiforums.com/forum/audi-a3-12/2015-a3-limo-noise-vibration-214549/page4/ The build quality in this car is simply poor. How you ship a car with 3 defective tires and replace only 2 is beyond me. Makes me wonder what else is off that could be causing the vibration. The car is otherwise great: great steering, good acceleration, great MMI system, nice fit and finish. But I would not buy this car again, and will never buy another Audi. Going back to BMW. "Truth in Engineering" turned out to be "Lies in Engineering."