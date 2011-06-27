Used 2015 Audi A3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A3 Convertible
1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,099*
Total Cash Price
$15,740
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,944*
Total Cash Price
$16,048
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,268*
Total Cash Price
$22,375
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,282*
Total Cash Price
$18,363
1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,395*
Total Cash Price
$19,134
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,789*
Total Cash Price
$16,357
A3 Sedan
2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,888*
Total Cash Price
$21,140
2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$59,578*
Total Cash Price
$21,758
1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$58,311*
Total Cash Price
$21,295
2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,254*
Total Cash Price
$15,431
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,747*
Total Cash Price
$17,437
1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,254*
Total Cash Price
$15,431
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,395*
Total Cash Price
$19,134
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$55,775*
Total Cash Price
$20,369
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,930*
Total Cash Price
$20,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$901
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$4,641
|Maintenance
|$2,027
|$1,160
|$1,237
|$1,884
|$2,501
|$8,809
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$867
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,034
|Financing
|$847
|$680
|$504
|$315
|$114
|$2,460
|Depreciation
|$3,916
|$1,696
|$1,492
|$1,323
|$1,186
|$9,614
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,517
|$7,610
|$7,499
|$7,990
|$8,483
|$43,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,004
|$4,732
|Maintenance
|$2,066
|$1,182
|$1,262
|$1,921
|$2,550
|$8,981
|Repairs
|$1,432
|$1,531
|$1,649
|$1,776
|$1,912
|$8,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,055
|Financing
|$863
|$694
|$514
|$321
|$116
|$2,508
|Depreciation
|$3,993
|$1,730
|$1,522
|$1,349
|$1,210
|$9,802
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,743
|$7,759
|$7,646
|$8,146
|$8,650
|$43,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,399
|$6,598
|Maintenance
|$2,881
|$1,649
|$1,759
|$2,678
|$3,555
|$12,522
|Repairs
|$1,997
|$2,134
|$2,300
|$2,477
|$2,665
|$11,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,233
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,470
|Financing
|$1,204
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,497
|Depreciation
|$5,567
|$2,411
|$2,121
|$1,881
|$1,686
|$13,666
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,372
|$10,818
|$10,660
|$11,358
|$12,060
|$61,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$2,365
|$1,353
|$1,443
|$2,198
|$2,918
|$10,277
|Repairs
|$1,639
|$1,752
|$1,887
|$2,033
|$2,187
|$9,497
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,012
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,207
|Financing
|$988
|$794
|$588
|$368
|$133
|$2,870
|Depreciation
|$4,568
|$1,979
|$1,741
|$1,543
|$1,384
|$11,216
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,436
|$8,879
|$8,749
|$9,321
|$9,897
|$50,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$5,642
|Maintenance
|$2,464
|$1,410
|$1,504
|$2,290
|$3,040
|$10,709
|Repairs
|$1,707
|$1,825
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,054
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,029
|$827
|$613
|$383
|$139
|$2,991
|Depreciation
|$4,760
|$2,062
|$1,814
|$1,608
|$1,442
|$11,687
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,001
|$9,252
|$9,116
|$9,713
|$10,313
|$52,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Convertible 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$992
|$1,023
|$4,823
|Maintenance
|$2,106
|$1,205
|$1,286
|$1,958
|$2,599
|$9,154
|Repairs
|$1,460
|$1,560
|$1,681
|$1,810
|$1,948
|$8,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$901
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,075
|Financing
|$880
|$707
|$524
|$328
|$119
|$2,557
|Depreciation
|$4,069
|$1,763
|$1,551
|$1,375
|$1,233
|$9,991
|Fuel
|$1,644
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,730
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,968
|$7,909
|$7,793
|$8,303
|$8,816
|$44,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,322
|$6,234
|Maintenance
|$2,722
|$1,558
|$1,662
|$2,530
|$3,359
|$11,831
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,165
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,137
|$914
|$677
|$423
|$153
|$3,304
|Depreciation
|$5,259
|$2,278
|$2,004
|$1,777
|$1,593
|$12,912
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,469
|$10,222
|$10,072
|$10,731
|$11,394
|$57,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,361
|$6,416
|Maintenance
|$2,802
|$1,603
|$1,710
|$2,604
|$3,457
|$12,177
|Repairs
|$1,942
|$2,076
|$2,236
|$2,408
|$2,592
|$11,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,199
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,430
|Financing
|$1,170
|$940
|$697
|$436
|$158
|$3,401
|Depreciation
|$5,413
|$2,345
|$2,063
|$1,829
|$1,640
|$13,289
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,920
|$10,520
|$10,366
|$11,045
|$11,727
|$59,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$6,279
|Maintenance
|$2,742
|$1,569
|$1,674
|$2,549
|$3,384
|$11,918
|Repairs
|$1,900
|$2,031
|$2,189
|$2,357
|$2,536
|$11,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,399
|Financing
|$1,145
|$920
|$682
|$426
|$155
|$3,329
|Depreciation
|$5,298
|$2,295
|$2,019
|$1,790
|$1,605
|$13,006
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,582
|$10,296
|$10,146
|$10,810
|$11,477
|$58,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,550
|Maintenance
|$1,987
|$1,137
|$1,213
|$1,847
|$2,452
|$8,636
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$850
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,014
|Financing
|$830
|$667
|$494
|$309
|$112
|$2,412
|Depreciation
|$3,839
|$1,663
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,163
|$9,425
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,291
|$7,461
|$7,352
|$7,833
|$8,317
|$42,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$2,245
|$1,285
|$1,371
|$2,087
|$2,771
|$9,759
|Repairs
|$1,556
|$1,663
|$1,792
|$1,930
|$2,077
|$9,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,146
|Financing
|$938
|$754
|$558
|$349
|$127
|$2,726
|Depreciation
|$4,338
|$1,879
|$1,653
|$1,466
|$1,314
|$10,650
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,759
|$8,431
|$8,308
|$8,851
|$9,398
|$47,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,550
|Maintenance
|$1,987
|$1,137
|$1,213
|$1,847
|$2,452
|$8,636
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$850
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,014
|Financing
|$830
|$667
|$494
|$309
|$112
|$2,412
|Depreciation
|$3,839
|$1,663
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,163
|$9,425
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,291
|$7,461
|$7,352
|$7,833
|$8,317
|$42,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$5,642
|Maintenance
|$2,464
|$1,410
|$1,504
|$2,290
|$3,040
|$10,709
|Repairs
|$1,707
|$1,825
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,054
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,029
|$827
|$613
|$383
|$139
|$2,991
|Depreciation
|$4,760
|$2,062
|$1,814
|$1,608
|$1,442
|$11,687
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,001
|$9,252
|$9,116
|$9,713
|$10,313
|$52,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,131
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$6,006
|Maintenance
|$2,623
|$1,501
|$1,601
|$2,438
|$3,237
|$11,400
|Repairs
|$1,818
|$1,943
|$2,094
|$2,255
|$2,426
|$10,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,338
|Financing
|$1,096
|$880
|$652
|$408
|$148
|$3,184
|Depreciation
|$5,067
|$2,195
|$1,931
|$1,712
|$1,535
|$12,441
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,904
|$9,849
|$9,705
|$10,340
|$10,978
|$55,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$1,255
|$5,915
|Maintenance
|$2,583
|$1,478
|$1,577
|$2,401
|$3,188
|$11,227
|Repairs
|$1,790
|$1,914
|$2,062
|$2,220
|$2,389
|$10,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,079
|$867
|$642
|$402
|$146
|$3,136
|Depreciation
|$4,991
|$2,162
|$1,902
|$1,686
|$1,512
|$12,253
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,678
|$9,699
|$9,558
|$10,183
|$10,812
|$54,930
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 A3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi A3 in Virginia is:not available
