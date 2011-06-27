  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2011 Audi A3
  5. Used 2011 Audi A3 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Audi A3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 A3
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all A3s for sale
List Price Range
$7,295 - $10,995
Used A3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So far so good

Jonathan, 11/10/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I was cross shopping the A3 with a GTI with sunroof and Nav. The cars are similar on paper (engine etc.) but have a very different personality to drive. The A3 is more refined and feels lighter to drive. I like the lower roofline of the Audi. The extra sound insulation helps too. GTI is a better value for bang for the buck but the Audi feels more polished. I got the A3 with Premium Plus and Titanium Sport. The PP is a must for the xenons and LED DRLs. The Ti sport interior is fantastic and the ride height is perfect in my opinion. The one feature that annoys me is the inability to scroll through the presets using the controls on the MFSW.

Report Abuse

Just what I needed

ridingtoabeat, 05/24/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just bought the car a few weeks ago. I got the Premium Plus with convenience, titanium, and open sky packages. The car rides amazingly smooth. Love the responsiveness. I was between the Audi A3 and BMW 328i wagon. The A3 is the right size, gets great gas mileage and its just a great car. I also got an amazing deal on the car (below invoice pricing). I left behind a 2010 Honda Accord which lacked performance and guzzled gas like nothing. I plan to have this car for years to come. I'm new to the Audi family so I still have some tricks to learn but for a 4-cyl twin-turbo I have to say I'm impressed. The car is very easy to use; there is no complicated guessing or confusing buttons. Very nice.

Report Abuse

I love my ride

Tufan, 03/29/2019
2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

It is an absolute joy to drive this car. Everything is functional and it is a comfortable and zippy ride.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Wish I had never bought an A4

hadalotofcars, 08/24/2011
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately, I bought a 2010 A4 CVT (no CVT for me anymore). I was so dissatisfied with the car we traded it with just under 1000 miles for a Jetta Wolfsburg turbo. A little over a year later, the VW was traded for a CRV and we bought an A3 outright. It was a bit of a gamble - driving to Atlanta from Orlando to pick it up - but well worth the journey. We bought it certified with 4K miles and turned around and drove it home. A little fatigued we didn't fully appreciate the long trip (and the road noise is a little, I stress little, much) but now that we're back home we're tickled. The manual is responsive, the steering firm, the look is mature but not pretentious. This is a driver's car!!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A3s for sale

Related Used 2011 Audi A3 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles