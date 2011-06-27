Used 2011 Audi A3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

So far so good Jonathan , 11/10/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I was cross shopping the A3 with a GTI with sunroof and Nav. The cars are similar on paper (engine etc.) but have a very different personality to drive. The A3 is more refined and feels lighter to drive. I like the lower roofline of the Audi. The extra sound insulation helps too. GTI is a better value for bang for the buck but the Audi feels more polished. I got the A3 with Premium Plus and Titanium Sport. The PP is a must for the xenons and LED DRLs. The Ti sport interior is fantastic and the ride height is perfect in my opinion. The one feature that annoys me is the inability to scroll through the presets using the controls on the MFSW. Report Abuse

Just what I needed ridingtoabeat , 05/24/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought the car a few weeks ago. I got the Premium Plus with convenience, titanium, and open sky packages. The car rides amazingly smooth. Love the responsiveness. I was between the Audi A3 and BMW 328i wagon. The A3 is the right size, gets great gas mileage and its just a great car. I also got an amazing deal on the car (below invoice pricing). I left behind a 2010 Honda Accord which lacked performance and guzzled gas like nothing. I plan to have this car for years to come. I'm new to the Audi family so I still have some tricks to learn but for a 4-cyl twin-turbo I have to say I'm impressed. The car is very easy to use; there is no complicated guessing or confusing buttons. Very nice.

I love my ride Tufan , 03/29/2019 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful It is an absolute joy to drive this car. Everything is functional and it is a comfortable and zippy ride.