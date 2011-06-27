Used 1994 Audi 90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Audi Owner For Life LighthouseJ , 01/24/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love the car and I love driving it around. The only negative things are the repairs, which are expected when a car like mine is close to 100k miles, are quite expensive. Nothing has ever broken on the car, but everything paid for the car were preventive repairs. Although this car is on it's 9th year of faithful operation, I love Audi styling enough to buy from Audi again. Report Abuse

classic solid car eric , 07/28/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful classic style, the type you cannot find on any newer vehicle. I bought mine from an original owner who spent a good deal of $$ to keep it in top shape. The V6 has plenty of power to move this heavy car with AWD. This is an enthusiast's car that is best when you learn to upgrade and fix things yourself. I bought it with 102k which is a baby for this engine. It's not uncommon to see 300k + for the V6. Audi has the best rust protection and paint so the car actually lasts and stays looking good. The interior luxury, fit and comfort are also impressive. It's a solid car for its price range and value. On a recent trip across the US I clocked 3000 miles, no problems and 27mpg. That's fantastic! Report Abuse

New Audi owner Swimminginblues , 03/03/2009 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Alright, its German engineering, but I'm used to Japanese. I have 185,000 miles on my Quattro and, it still rocks! I just bought it, but so far, I love it. Watch out for power steering leaks and the like. I am lucky enough to work for a store so the repairs will be mild, but I would dread repairing anything if I didn't have a lot of cash or a connection or even the ability to work on my own vehicle. I think, even with the expensive repairs, that the car is well worth it! Laughing at the snow and living in the mountains... Heated seats, elagant styling, sun roof...needs some new speakers... but still, for the price, I will gladly see this car past 300,000 miles. Report Abuse

Amazing car audi9490s , 03/01/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The car's amazing, only downside is that it's expensive for maintenance and repairs! Report Abuse