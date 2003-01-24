Used 1994 Audi 90 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
90 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi 90 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 90
  4. Used 1994 Audi 90

Consumer Reviews for the Audi 90

Read recent reviews for the Audi 90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.610 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Audi Owner For Life
LighthouseJ,01/24/2003
I love the car and I love driving it around. The only negative things are the repairs, which are expected when a car like mine is close to 100k miles, are quite expensive. Nothing has ever broken on the car, but everything paid for the car were preventive repairs. Although this car is on it's 9th year of faithful operation, I love Audi styling enough to buy from Audi again.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
90
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to