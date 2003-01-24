Used 1994 Audi 90 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi 90 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Audi 90
Read recent reviews for the Audi 90
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.610 Reviews
Report abuse
LighthouseJ,01/24/2003
I love the car and I love driving it around. The only negative things are the repairs, which are expected when a car like mine is close to 100k miles, are quite expensive. Nothing has ever broken on the car, but everything paid for the car were preventive repairs. Although this car is on it's 9th year of faithful operation, I love Audi styling enough to buy from Audi again.