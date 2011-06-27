Used 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe Consumer Reviews

Classy Shawn , 02/12/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I completed a long (18 month) but fun process of driving all exotics out there except for Bentley, and at the end the Vantage was the clear winner. The key in my mind is that the Aston is pure motoring bliss. It looks, feels, and sounds other-worldly, and is completely classy. Also, I've been surprised by how much other motorists and peds love the car. Constant thumbs-up signs, digital photos. Report Abuse

Dream Wheels A M Dude , 04/06/2009 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Having been the owner of many fine cars (Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar) I always suspected that if, and when, I purchased an Aston Martin my heart would be lost forever. How right I was!!! While the Aston Martin Vantage 8 may not be the perfect car, you'd be hard pressed to convince me otherwise. In my opinion the workmanship, performance, and curb appeal of this beast would stand up to any other make or model. The drop jaw good looks and driving experience makes this an investment worth every penny spent! I recently showed it at a regional car show and even with more exotic models of Porches, Ferraris (sp), and others my Vantage drew the majority of the raves. Do yourself a favor: buy one! Report Abuse

Not for the faint Booboo , 12/28/2009 7 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Aston which I purchased new and some things never change. The Aston is a high performance car for sure with a reliable and truly excellent engine the rest does not live up. The road holding is OK and no problem on regular highway driving, but the suspension is an issue because there is no "ABC" feature that inspires confidence, so in fast and tight corners, an average driver will have to deal with a nervous car and will be more shaken than stirred. It is an unsophisticated car with a washboard ride, but I buy one again! Report Abuse