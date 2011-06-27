Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Convertible Consumer Reviews

Chris Gleason , 04/12/2019 Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7M)

There is no other naturally aspirated, manually shifted V12 convertible available after Aston Martin offered this car in 2017. With nearly 600hp and rear wheel drive, it is an absolute hoot to drive. A car with most modern conveniences (including Apple-play) you get a very sophisticated hot-rod! Ok Now its has been a year since I wrote my original review and I have completed my second year of ownership. This car has had absolutely no issues and I continue to enjoy the experience tremendously. Annual service costs are high but understandable considering the uniqueness of the engine and the limited number of these cars in the US market.